Stacey Abrams calls Rayshard Brooks' death a murder

"They knew he was disabled because he had parked on that driveway, and they knew that when he ran he was not a danger that was an incentive of deadly force," Abrams told Alisyn Camerota of CNN on "New Day." "The decision to shoot him in the back was perhaps made out of impatience, frustration, or panic, but it was not one that justifies deadly force. It was murder."

Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back and died during a confrontation with police in a Wendy & # 39; s parking lot in Atlanta on Friday after police moved to handcuff him on suspicion of driving under the influence. Videos from the scene show Brooks took an officer's Taser during the arrest attempt and then shot it at officers while escaping. Her death has been listed as homicide in an autopsy report released by the Fulton County, Georgia Medical Examiner's Office.

Abrams, a former Democratic minority leader in the Georgia House who lost a controversial governor's career in 2018, also said: "At no time did (Brooks) present a danger to justify his death. And that's what we are about. Speaking. A murder because the man made a mistake, not a mistake that would have cost the police officer his life, but a mistake caused by some form of dehumanization of Rayshard Brooks. "

The police officer who shot Brooks, identified by police as Garrett Rolfe, was fired, the city police chief resigned, and a second officer involved in the murder was placed on administrative duty. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he could make a decision on the charges Wednesday.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, said during a CNN town hall, "Mayors Who Matter," who saw the video of the shooting and said the incident "was not confrontational." Brooks was "a guy you were rooting for," Bottoms added.
Abrams also called last week's chaotic Georgia primary election grotesque, saying it was a "déjà vu" for the 2018 governor's run in which it was defeated by Governor Brian Kemp. The 2018 governor's election was marred by voter suppression claims that included ballot rejection of the state's "exact match" standard and voter registration problems for many African-American voters.

On Tuesday, voters across the state stood in long lines to vote during the primaries. Voting in several counties was extended after the polls closed and some voters reported that they stood in the sun for nearly four hours.

"For me it was déjà vu. I am very aware of the fragility and fallacy of the notion of acts of democracy in Georgia," Abrams said Monday. "We saw the secretary of state in 2018 establish a voter suppression system and we saw the current secretary of state continue the same job. The reality is that this was a mixture of incompetence, embezzlement. It was deliberate disregard for voters and is a solvable problem. "

She continued: "What happened in Georgia was grotesque because of the scale, but similar things happened in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Nevada. In Pennsylvania it was because they were trying to improve and needed more time to correct their challenges, but in Nevada and Carolina the South, the Republican secretaries of state did everything possible to weaken access to the right to vote. "

CNN's Dianne Gallagher, Kelly Mena and Paul P. Murphy contributed to this report.

