Stacey Abrams calls Rayshard Brooks' death a murder

"They knew he was disabled because he had parked on that driveway, and they knew that when he ran he was not a danger that was an incentive of deadly force," Abrams told Alisyn Camerota of CNN on "New Day." "The decision to shoot him in the back was perhaps made out of impatience, frustration, or panic, but it was not one that justifies deadly force. It was murder."
Abrams, a former Democratic minority leader in the Georgia House who lost a controversial governor's career in 2018, also said: "At no time did (Brooks) present a danger to justify his death. And that's what we are about. Speaking. A murder because the man made a mistake, not a mistake that would have cost the police officer his life, but a mistake caused by some form of dehumanization of Rayshard Brooks. "
On Tuesday, voters across the state stood in long lines to vote during the primaries. Voting in several counties was extended after the polls closed and some voters reported that they stood in the sun for nearly four hours.
"For me it was déjà vu. I am very aware of the fragility and fallacy of the notion of acts of democracy in Georgia," Abrams said Monday. "We saw the secretary of state in 2018 establish a voter suppression system and we saw the current secretary of state continue the same job. The reality is that this was a mixture of incompetence, embezzlement. It was deliberate disregard for voters and is a solvable problem. "
She continued: "What happened in Georgia was grotesque because of the scale, but similar things happened in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Nevada. In Pennsylvania it was because they were trying to improve and needed more time to correct their challenges, but in Nevada and Carolina the South, the Republican secretaries of state did everything possible to weaken access to the right to vote. "