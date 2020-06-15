Stacey Abrams calls Rayshard Brooks' death a murder

"They knew he was disabled because he had parked on that driveway, and they knew that when he ran he was not a danger that was an incentive of deadly force," Abrams told Alisyn Camerota of CNN on "New Day." "The decision to shoot him in the back was perhaps made out of impatience, frustration, or panic, but it was not one that justifies deadly force. It was murder."

Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back and died during a confrontation with police in a Wendy & # 39; s parking lot in Atlanta on Friday after police moved to handcuff him on suspicion of driving under the influence. Videos from the scene show Brooks took an officer's Taser during the arrest attempt and then shot it at officers while escaping. Her death has been listed as homicide in an autopsy report released by the Fulton County, Georgia Medical Examiner's Office.

Abrams, a former Democratic minority leader in the Georgia House who lost a controversial governor's career in 2018, also said: "At no time did (Brooks) present a danger to justify his death. And that's what we are about. Speaking. A murder because the man made a mistake, not a mistake that would have cost the police officer his life, but a mistake caused by some form of dehumanization of Rayshard Brooks. "

The police officer who shot Brooks, identified by police as Garrett Rolfe, was fired, the city police chief resigned, and a second officer involved in the murder was placed on administrative duty. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he could make a decision on the charges Wednesday.