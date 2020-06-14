Stacey Abrams says the movement & # 39; Defund The Police & # 39; create 'a false choice idea'

Former Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday rejected calls to refine police departments across the country, calling it "a misconception" and arguing that reforming police departments is the best way to go.

Abrams, whose name is frequently mentioned as a candidate for presumptive Democratic presidential running mate Joe Biden, said what the United States needs is a "reform of how police officers do their jobs" and "transformation in how we view the role of law enforcement".

"We are being drawn into a false choice idea," she said on ABC's "This Week" when asked about the "Defund The Police" movement.

"The reality is that we need two things," he added. "We will use a different language to describe it, but fundamentally, we must have reform and transformation."

The "Defund The Police" movement arose amid protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. The idea behind the movement ranges from completely abolishing police departments to relocating the enormous amount of funds that many departments receive to other social programs

Groups like Black Lives Matter argue that it is not necessarily about eliminating police departments or stripping agencies of all their money. They say it is time for the country to address the systemic problems of the police in the United States and spend more on what the US communities do. USA They need, like housing and education.

State and local governments spent $ 115 billion on police surveillance in 2017, according to data compiled by the Urban Institute.

"Why can't we see how we reorganize our priorities so that people don't have to be on the streets during a national pandemic?" Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza asked during an interview on the "Meet the Press" show. . "

Biden has also spoken out against the idea of ​​completely removing the police, as most Democrats have done in Congress.

Instead, the House last week proposed a far-reaching review of police procedures and accountability, saying that its proposal would not eliminate police departments, a decision for cities and states, but would set new standards and oversight.

The Police Justice Act, Congress' most ambitious police reform in years, confronts several aspects of police surveillance that have been heavily criticized, as deaths in custody are captured on cell phone videos and widely shared across the board. the country and the world.

The package would limit legal protections for the police, create a national database of incidents of excessive force, and prohibit police bottlenecks, among other changes.

It would review the federal criminal police's misconduct statute to facilitate prosecution of officers engaging in "reckless" conduct and change "qualified immunity" protections to more widely allow damages claims against the police at trial.

The legislation would ban racial profiling, increase the requirements for police body cameras, and limit the transfer of military equipment to local jurisdictions, among other things.

Associated Press contributed to this report.