Stacey Abrams: Trump is trying to distract himself from his failed leadership with electoral claims

"He is trying to distract us from his oversight and leadership or the failed leadership of an economy that has shrunk by a third this past quarter," Abrams, the former top Democrat in the Georgia State House, told CNN's Dana Bash in "State of the Union." "You have 43 million people who will now be subject to evictions due to the inaction of the Republican-led Senate … but by invoking the idea that we cannot hold elections, hundreds of years of history are cut short."

The President has no authority to delay an election, and the Constitution gives Congress the power to set the date to vote. But on Thursday, Trump explicitly exploded by delaying the November presidential standoff, fueling lingering concerns that he will try to sidestep the vote in a contest where polls show his opponent, presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden, with an advantage in some key states. .

Although he did not completely depart from the notion of a delay, Trump seemed to acknowledge hours later Thursday that the move was primarily intended to inject uncertainty into an election that he appears determined to undermine. The president also continued to falsely claim that the mail-in vote was fraught with fraud and an easy target for foreign electoral interference, a claim that has been widely dismissed by United States intelligence officials.

"Absentee ballots work, as he admits. And it's exactly the same as mail ballots, voting by mail, it's all the same job," Abrams told Bash Sunday. "And his job is to make sure we have a postal service that can really deliver the votes to our election officials, but unfortunately, his partisan leader who has put in charge of the post office is doing everything he can to undermine one of the central pillars of our society, which is our ability to communicate. So instead of tweeting misinformation, I would like you to focus on doing your job during the last few days in this office. "