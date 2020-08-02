Stacey Abrams: Trump is trying to distract himself from his failed leadership with electoral claims

"He is trying to distract us from his oversight and leadership or the failed leadership of an economy that has shrunk by a third this past quarter," Abrams, the former top Democrat in the Georgia State House, told CNN's Dana Bash in "State of the Union." "You have 43 million people who will now be subject to evictions due to the inaction of the Republican-led Senate … but by invoking the idea that we cannot hold elections, hundreds of years of history are cut short."
"Absentee ballots work, as he admits. And it's exactly the same as mail ballots, voting by mail, it's all the same job," Abrams told Bash Sunday. "And his job is to make sure we have a postal service that can really deliver the votes to our election officials, but unfortunately, his partisan leader who has put in charge of the post office is doing everything he can to undermine one of the central pillars of our society, which is our ability to communicate. So instead of tweeting misinformation, I would like you to focus on doing your job during the last few days in this office. "
Lawmakers from both parties said almost immediately that the election was unlikely to be delayed and even some of Trump's allies said their message reflected the despair of a very losing candidate.
