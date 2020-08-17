standoff-at-a-texas-home-has-ended-after-hostages-are-released,-police-say

(CNN) A standoff that began Sunday at a home in Texas has ended peacefully, Cedar Park Police announced on their Twitter account.

“The suspect and last hostage have come out of the home peacefully. The scene will continue to be active for quite a while as we investigate,” police tweeted.

The status of the suspect was not immediately known.

CNN previously reported that the standoff began Sunday afternoon when police were responding to a call at a home in the Austin suburb from a woman who said her son “had kicked in the door and was acting very aggressive,” Cedar Park Interim Chief of Police Mike Harmon said at a press briefing that night.

When responding officers went into the house, “they were met with gunfire” and the “officers returned gunfire,” Harmon said. Three officers were shot, but are stable and “doing well,” Harmon said.

Following the shootout, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home with his mother, brother, and sister. Police had been in contact with him and the others in the house. After 16 hours, the brother and sister were released Monday morning, Harmon said. By about 9 a.m., the suspect and the last hostage, his mother, came out of the house peacefully, police tweeted.

CNN’s Kay Jones contributed to this report.