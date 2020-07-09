Stanford University cuts 11 college sports programs as pandemic worsens finances







The school says that because of the costs associated with running 36 college sports teams, the athletics program has been in financial deficit for years, and the pandemic exacerbated the financial burden.

Cardinal's sports teams to be phased out are men's and women's fencing, field hockey, light rowing, men's rowing, mixed and women's sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men's volleyball and wrestling.

"Still processing, but we'll keep our heads on a spin and fight this," said the associate wrestling coach. Ray Blake wrote on Twitter . "Stanford has made this decision with wrestling in the past and each time, the show has gotten stronger."

In an open letter, school leaders said the impact of Covid-19 could amount to a $ 70 million deficit in the next three years if no changes are made.

"This is heartbreaking news to share," said the open letter. "These 11 programs consist of more than 240 amazing student athletes and 22 dedicated coaches. They were built by more than 4,000 alumni whose contributions led to 20 national championships, 27 Olympic medals, and countless academic and professional achievements." All teams that will be phased out in 2021 will compete in the 2020-2021 academic year if pandemic circumstances allow, the school said, and programs will be able to transition to sports clubs after 2020-2021. Stanford alum and 2016 Olympic bronze and silver fencing medalist Alexander Massialas wrote on Instagram that he was "disappointed and furious" at the decision. "My heart goes out to all the student athletes who not only had their seasons interrupted by the global pandemic, but are now abruptly told that they will no longer compete," he wrote. "I will fight with you to keep these programs alive and give young people the opportunity to achieve their athletic and academic goals as best I can." Twenty support staff positions will also be eliminated. The school said it will honor the sports scholarships and contracts of the affected coaches, and the affected support staff will receive severance pay.





