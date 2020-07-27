Stanley Kurtz sheds light on the latest & # 39; tremendous achievement & # 39; from Trump and why the media largely overlooked him

Stanley Kurtz, a senior fellow at the Center for Public Policy and Ethics, spoke to Fox News about what he called a "tremendous achievement" by the Trump administration, something the mainstream media apparently did not notice.

In an interview on "Life Liberty & Levin" that aired on Sunday, Kurtz shed light on the "Affirmatively Promoting Fair Housing Standard" (AFFH), a law added by former President Barack Obama to the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which the conservative scholar said has been aimed at expanding federal influence over the suburbs.

On Thursday, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Dr. Ben Carson, announced that he is removing Obama's AFFH Rule from the Fair Housing Act, saying the rule "was an overreach by unelected bureaucrats from Washington in local communities, "a point Kurtz echoed.

"Very recently, President Trump, with the help of Secretary Carson, ended AFFH in a very powerful and effective way, since it was created under the Obama-Biden administration," Kurtz explained.

"This is truly a tremendous achievement." "People say the federal government is often under a ratchet effect, which means it only gets bigger. Or, maybe if a Republican comes in, it stays pretty much the same, but it never really shrinks."

In this case, Kurtz said: "President Trump, with the help of Secretary Carson, has countered the ratchet effect."

Kurtz continued: "Not only have virtually the entire Obama-Biden AFFH rule, this radical rule of overreaching, been removed, but they have even removed some layers that had built up on the original law, which were not really about what was in the law even before "the Obama administration began.

Kurtz called the move a "brilliant coup by the Trump administration and a" brave action "that illustrated a" radical dichotomy between what Biden will offer to the suburbs, which is turbocharged by AFFH … and President Trump. " who essentially said to the suburbs, "I'm not going to mess with your fundamental freedoms."

"Joe Biden is," he said, "and there will be options like day and night."

Levin noted that the latest reversal by the Trump administration garnered little media coverage and accused the left-wing media of sweeping him under the rug to protect "Biden and his agenda and the Democratic Party."

"They know what he has in mind when it comes to the suburbs. They know what Obama started," Levin said, "and they also know that he needs the suburbs to win again."

