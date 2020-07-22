Stanley Robinson, former UConn men's basketball star, found dead at 32

He had turned 32 last week.

Robinson, who led the Huskies to dozens of victories between 2006-2010, died suddenly on Monday night at his home in Birmingham, Alabama, according to a press release. His cause of death was not immediately known. The Hartford Courant reported that his body was found by his mother.

"I am truly heartbroken," Robinson coach at UConn, Jim Calhoun, said in a statement. "Stanley was a very beautiful, loving, and generous person. He was a gentle soul, too gentle for this world."

"Not only was he loved by his teammates, but everyone who knew Sticks appreciated him. He will always be a Husky," added Calhoun.

The former coach described Robinson as "easily one of the best athletes I've ever coached" and his statistics prove it.

Robinson scored 1,231 points and grabbed 776 rebounds during his four-year career at UConn. He helped his team win 90 games, including a 31-5 record in 2008-09, when the Huskies reached the Final Four.

Even when Calhoun suspended him during the first half of his junior season, Calhoun didn't leave or hold a grudge, but he worked at a junkyard to regain his place on the team.
"Most kids would have said, 'Fuck you'," Calhoun told ESPN in 2008. "Stanley might be gone in an instant, but he's unique."

He returned better than ever, and was eventually selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft. However, he was resigned on the last day of training camp.

Robinson played with Iowa Energy of the NBA Developmental League and continued his professional basketball career with the Canadian National Basketball League, as well as in Iceland, Chile, and other countries. But the injuries ultimately ended his career, according to the university.

"Sticks & # 39; never got the rest he needed," Calhoun said in the statement. "But no matter what happened, he always had a smile on his face."

Robinson is survived by three daughters.

