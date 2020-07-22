Stanley Robinson, former UConn men's basketball star, found dead at 32







He had turned 32 last week.

Robinson, who led the Huskies to dozens of victories between 2006-2010, died suddenly on Monday night at his home in Birmingham, Alabama, according to a press release. His cause of death was not immediately known. The Hartford Courant reported that his body was found by his mother.

"I am truly heartbroken," Robinson coach at UConn, Jim Calhoun, said in a statement. "Stanley was a very beautiful, loving, and generous person. He was a gentle soul, too gentle for this world."

"Not only was he loved by his teammates, but everyone who knew Sticks appreciated him. He will always be a Husky," added Calhoun.