Star Citizen is free to play until the end of the month • newsdio

Star Citizen is free to play from now until June 1, 2020.

In an update on the official website, developer Cloud Imperium Games confirmed that free game week is coming to celebrate its latest event, Invictus Launch Week.

Not only will you be able to explore the universe for free, but you will also be able to test multiple vehicles, giving you the opportunity to test before flying.

"To celebrate Invictus Launch Week, we put together a free fly of epic proportions!" the team said (thanks, VG24 / 7). "All you have to do is sign up for an account, download the game, and you'll be ready to play for free for the duration of the event. Most ships on display are available to test fly for free, so just select He sends what you want and take yourself to heaven.

"Different manufacturers take over every other day, so keep checking back to get inspired by everything the event has to offer. All boats available for the Free Fly will also be available in the engagement shop during the event on its manufacturer days designated. " I will also make available a selection of ships that will not be separate from the Free Fly, but will still be available in the engagement store. Which? Think of firepower! It is a military spectacle after all. "

To participate, go and sign up for an account.

In related news, Cloud Imperium recently described how the survival mechanic will be implemented in Star Citizen. In the latest installment of Inside Star Citizen, a behind-the-scenes development journal detailing current and future sci-fi game plans, the developers lead us through Actor Status, a survival system that requires you to regulate your system. . eating, drinking and controlling your temperature. Players can be affected both by hypo and hyperthermia and by improving their food and clothing choices.

Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games recently settled his lawsuit with Crytek over the latter's alleged misuse of CryEngine. The Crytek lawsuit, which first came to light last December, argued that its license with Cloud Imperium only gave the developer of Star Citizen the right to use CryEngine for a game. However, since an agreement was reached, the development of Star Citizen has been divided into two separate projects: Star Citizen and the independent title of a Squadron 42 player story, which Crytek believed contravened the terms of its license with CIG.