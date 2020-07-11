Star of & # 39; Say yes to the dress & # 39; Lori Allen: How to say yes & # 39; to what follows in the midst of uncertainty

Singer-songwriter June Carter-Cash said it best when she said, "I'm just trying to matter."

Many of my generation have been looking in the mirror lately and wondering where we are going from here. What have we done with our lives? Do we matter?

COVID-19 entered our world and turned it inside out, forcing all of us to turn in the face of a global pandemic, where suddenly we live our lives minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day.

For the Baby Boomer generation, we've been told to take shelter-in-place to stay safe, forcing many of us to reevaluate everything from physically going to work to rethinking our post-retirement plans.

There is simply no way to sweeten our current situation; It is a challenge right now for anyone, but particularly for those of us who were about to make some much-needed changes in our lives.

At least for the foreseeable future, flexibility will be key. You can still find purpose and meaning in life, even on a smaller scale!

So how do you say yes to what follows in the midst of so much uncertainty?

Life has thrown me more than my fair share of curved balls, which was part of the inspiration behind my new book "Say Yes to What's Next".

I was diagnosed with breast cancer the morning my husband, Eddie, had to have surgery to remove his cancerous tumor.

My sudden health crisis could not have come at a worse time; I was busy running my bridal salon, Bridals by Lori, supporting my daughter who had just had a baby, helping my elderly parents navigate life in the early 1980s, and filming a new season of "Say Yes to Dress: Atlanta "for TLC.

I honestly didn't have time for breast cancer in my life, heck, I didn't even have time for mammography that saved my life! And while it was not on the same scale as this pandemic, it forced me to rethink my future and discover exactly how I wanted to live the rest of my life.

The most important life decision I made after breast cancer treatment was to move forward with my future, even if it looked a little different than I expected.

I had a lot of healing ahead of me after my double mastectomy, and I honestly didn't know if I could ever go back to my intense, high-energy lifestyle.

However, I changed some expectations and thrived. And in our COVID-19 era, I greatly leverage that strength from my battle against breast cancer to continue to thrive.

I know that I am not the only one who has decided to move forward with their future, even if they have to modify some of their expectations along the way.

Holly, a nurse on the front line of COVID-19 at Vanderbilt Hospital, decided to go ahead with her wedding even though it was not the wedding she had originally envisioned.

For Holly, the importance of marriage replaced her vision of the wedding, and with a few changes, she will have a beautiful and memorable wedding day filled with love and happiness.

Volunteer to help in your community, or with your neighbors.

If you were hoping to retrain for a new career or go back to school for advanced, uncredited learning, look for courses online.

Don't let this global pandemic delay a new health, wellness or exercise program.

I never went to the gym and I have always preferred to exercise at home; Fortunately, there are so many great training programs that don't require expensive equipment or much more than a mat and some free weights.

I also love my daily walks with my Bichon puppy, Chloe. Combine fresh air with exercise, and the added bonus of socializing safely with my neighbors and other dog owners is always beneficial to your mental and physical health. And if you haven't already, reschedule the mammogram or physical exam that was canceled during quarantine.

Taking a gondola ride through the canals of Venice or running with the bulls from Pamplona is simply not on the cards these days, but you don't need to book a flight to Italy to travel and experience new cultures and cuisines.

When was the last time you traveled to a new state in the United States? You can still sample authentic dim sum in San Francisco's Chinatown, grab a cannoli snack at Ferrara’s in Little Italy in Manhattan, or fall in love with Creole cuisine in New Orleans.

You can pack and drive across the country with your partner, best friend, and children for camping and hiking, visiting outdoor monuments, learning about historical moments that happened on American soil, and creating new homegrown memories.

There is always a positive side to life's challenges, and COVID-19 has forced many of us to get in touch with ourselves.

We have spent months discovering ourselves: our likes and dislikes, asking the difficult question of where we want to be in 5-10 years.

We take on new hobbies and discover new interests, connect with friends, family, and slow down and become more introspective.

We have decided what matters and how we want the next chapter of our lives to matter.

So once it is safe to come back to life as we once knew, we will be ready and ready to say yes to what follows!