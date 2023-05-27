The Wednesday show is a new series from “The Addams Family” star Christina Ricci. The show premieres on October 27th and will be a reboot of the ABC comedy-drama series from 1992 to 1998.

It will follow Wednesday Adams (Jenna Ortega) as she tries to escape her dark family legacy by reinventing herself in New York City, much like Fester did in the original show.

Speaking to Yahoo! in a new interview, Ricci praised the Wednesday actress. “I think she’s brilliant. I’m a fan of all my kids,” Ricci said. “Jenna is the youngest, so she’s still feeling her way a bit, but I’m proud of her.

Wednesday Addams | Official Teaser

Introduction to The Scream

Originally, “Scream” (1996) was going to be a trilogy — until 1996’s “Scream” became one of the most successful films of all time.

A series sequel was inevitable, but 16 years passed before it finally arrived in 2010. Six films later, the franchise is ending with 2017’s “Scream 6.”

Star Neve Campbell has revealed that she will not return for the Season 2 finale; her Sidney Prescott character will only appear in flashbacks.

Campbell, who is currently starring in the Netflix original series “House of Cards,” told Yahoo! Movies in a recent interview that she was ready for “Scream 6” to be the end of Sidney Prescott. She seemingly wanted to protect her character from becoming a victim of franchise fatigue.

Names of the characters in The Scream

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Neve Campbell as Sidney

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

David Arquette as Deputy Dewey

Skeet Ulrich as Billy

Drew Barrymore as Casey

Roger Jackson as Phone Voice

Kevin Patrick Walls as Steve

David Booth as Casey’s Father

Carla Hatley as Casey’s Mother

Lawrence Hecht as Mr. Prescott

W. Earl Brown as Kenny

Rose McGowan as Tatum

Lois Saunders as Mrs. Tate

Joseph Whipp as Sheriff Burke

Matthew Lillard as Stuart

Jamie Kennedy as Randy

Lisa Beach as TV Reporter

Tony Kilbert as TV Reporter

The storyline of The Scream

The Scream 2022 is an upcoming psychological thriller by Danish filmmaker Lars Kjergaard. The film stars Kjergaard in a dual role as the protagonist Michael, and his twin brother Henrik who commits suicide at the beginning of the film.

Michael lives in a post-apocalyptic futuristic society where ‘crime’ is an irrational concept, and everyone is under constant surveillance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film is written and directed by Lars Kjergaard, produced by Lars Kjergaard and Klaus Larsen, and distributed by LK Film. “The Scream 2022” was the first production Kjergaard had ever worked on alone (he previously worked with a writing team).

The script was written over ree weeks in December 2015, and principal photography began on April 4, 2016.

In 2017, a short version of the film was shown at Fantastic Fest 2018: ‘The Scream 2022’ short. In this short version, Henrik is still alive.

The Death of Neve Campbell in Scream 6 Ruins Another Legacy Cameo

“Scream 6” is a sequel to the classic horror franchise with a cameo from the iconic “Neve Campbell.” However, there’s some concern that this will be the last we see of Campbell in any Scream film.

Since she rose to prominence on the series as Sidney Prescott, her departure could halt a controversial outing, and her exit appears to have been handled poorly. ***

After her first appearance in the franchise’s fourth film, actress Neve Campbell has a cameo in each movie. Now it’s clear she won’t be the same in “Scream 6” as she was in the past with fans.

“I love [Wes Craven], I love that character, and I think it’s unfortunate that they didn’t figure out something to do,” Campbell told Entertainment Weekly recently. “But they haven’t done anything, so maybe they are still thinking of something.

So, what do you think about The Scream?