Star Sandlot star Patrick Renna reveals how he escaped the curse of the child star: "I'm lucky"

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Renna has many reasons to celebrate.

The actor and his wife, Jasmin, recently welcomed their second child, a baby named Liam James Renna, on June 6. The couple share a 3-year-old son named Flynn Maxwell, whom they welcomed in April 2017.

The 41-year-old also launched a variety show on YouTube titled "You're Killing Me With Patrick Renna," which pays tribute to his 1993 movie "The Sandlot." The series aims to give fans a glimpse into Renna's life in Hollywood. He also features interviews with some of his friends and co-stars, including Pauly Shore, Erika Christensen, and Jamie Kennedy, among others, who share their stories from the set.

Renna spoke to Fox News about "The Sandlot" becoming a cult classic, how she escaped the cursed child star, and why she decided to launch a variety show now.

Fox News: Fans still remind you of your time on "The Sandlot." What is one of your favorite memories from the set?

Patrick Renna: Honestly, every time I talk to any of the guys in the movie, I remember how well we got along. We really become brothers. Every time we get together, it's like we go back to that time. It is as if nothing has changed. We always get together, laugh and have a great time. I am grateful that the movie is still special to fans because it was definitely special to us. I am thankful that we had so much fun during that time and made it into a movie.

Fox News: What are some fun facts about the movie that would surprise fans today?

Renna That's a tough question because I feel like fans know it all right now. [Laughter] I guess for me, the only thing a lot of people don't know is how fast and what a whirlwind was the experience of doing that filming. In fact, I was one of the last people hired for the movie. I think it took about 40 days to shoot "The Sandlot," which is incredibly short for a movie. And before you know it, it's over. I think that's the craziest fact: that we got a pretty spectacular movie in such a short time.

Fox News: Did you originally audition for the role of Ham Porter?

Renna I think I was probably the only one who wasn't considered for a different role in the movie. I almost had Ham Porter on me. I think once they saw me, it was obvious they got their Ham Porter.

Fox News: Do you ever get tired of people constantly associating you with that role?

Renna You know, I don't know. The truth is, I'm just trying to see that role in the most positive light. The film has a lasting effect on people. Not many people can say they were in a movie that has become as iconic or part of people's childhood. I am grateful for that. I feel like I did my job and more. And the reality is that I will have to live with it. No matter how many characters I play, I'll still be Ham Porter in people's eyes. So I could enjoy it and use it to my advantage.

Fox News: How did you escape the so-called child star curse?

Renna I am lucky to have come from a large family that gave me a solid foundation. I didn't change schools when I started acting and kept the same friends. I remember trying for a semester to go to a different school and that didn't go so well. My parents gave me as normal a childhood as possible, so any kind of celebrity never occurred to me.

I'd be lying if I said I didn't have a little fun in Hollywood in my late teens and early 20s, but I never got into drugs. She was not a big party girl. I think staying away from those things, having a caring family and keeping the same friends is key. I think that's what kept my head a little straight. I don't know if any of us has a real straight head on our shoulders, but at least it's not completely off to the side.

Fox News: When did you realize that "The Sandlot" had become so iconic?

Renna I think it came in stages. Every five years, I'd be amazed at how many people still remembered it. Every time I think he is going to forget, he somehow reappears. I hope this lasts forever? I hope so. Because I know how much happiness it has brought people. But it always amazes me how this simple movie became part of so many people's childhood.

Fox News: What prompted you to launch your variety show "You're killing me with Patrick Renna"?

Renna Overall, it was fun doing it. I was actually planning to launch this with a group of close friends before the pandemic occurred. And when that happened, we decided it could be a great opportunity to keep us busy and connected here in Los Angeles. Initially, I put it on pause, but after discussing it, we thought this might be a good thing for fans who are home and need something to entertain them.

It's about me, my family, being a new father, working as an actor in Los Angeles, and my life in Hollywood. But I also talk to close friends and co-stars of various movies I've made about our childhood. Growing up in the 90s, I realized that it was part of the nostalgia of many people, but I lost myself. So this is an opportunity to share those experiences and talk about our time on those sets.