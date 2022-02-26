Star Trek: The Original Series is one of the most iconic TV shows of all time. It has spawned numerous movies, spin-offs, and even an entire universe of comics and novels. The original series follows the crew of the USS Enterprise as they explore strange new worlds and seek out new life and civilizations. Star Trek is more than just a TV show, it’s a cultural phenomenon that has touched millions of people around the world. If you’re a fan of Star Trek, then you need to check out Star Trek 4!

Star Trek 4 coming soon!

The producer J.J. Abrams said We’re thrilled to bring out that we’re hard at work on a new Star Trek movie that will be shooting by the close of the year that will be featuring our original cast.”

The cast of the film was surprised too by the announcement

The popular Hollywood Reporter has revealed that according to their sources, the stars were not aware of the announcement of this new instalment. THR reports that “most, if not all, teams for the franchise’s primary players were unaware that another film would be announced, much less than their clients would be publicly criticized, and certainly not that a movie would be shot by the end of the year. It has been reported that Pine, who plays Captain Kirk in the movie is at the forefront of early negotiations.

This is a strange move if it’s true because presumably contracts had not been signed yet and the studio retains all of its negotiating power. Now the project has been declared with the returning ensemble, that is precisely what fans will await — meaning that big blockbusters, not least the likes of Quinto and Pine, can demand top-dollar numbers to step back aboard the Enterprise.

When is Star Trek 4 expected to come?

It is reported that Paramount hopes to start filming the new movie in late fall, so as not to interrupt their release schedule. They want this film ready by December 2022, 23 of next year for an estimated nationwide debut!

What’s more to know?

It seems that there’s no green light or budget for this project just yet, but THR reports “the script is still being worked on,” suggesting a tight window of time in which everything must line up. Complicated further by performers’ contracts. With the release of their new film, THR highlights that ” budgets are likely to account for talent deals which may be supersized”.

Why do people like the Star Trek franchise?

Star Trek is an iconic, long-running franchise with a passionate fanbase. It’s one of the most successful sci-fi franchises of all time. The Star Trek franchise has been around for over 50 years and it shows no signs of slowing down. The latest film in the series, Star Trek: Beyond, was a box office success and received critical acclaim. The franchise is beloved by fans for its optimistic view of the future, its strong characters, and its clever storytelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Trek is also one of the most popular franchises on television. The original series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise all have devoted followings. The franchise has spawned numerous films and spin-off series.

Star Trek is an important part of pop culture and it continues to influence people all over the world. If you’re a fan of Star Trek, then you know that it’s more than just a TV show or movie franchise. It’s a way of life. If you have not watched the franchise productions yet watch them now, there are ample series and movies to invest your holiday time on. The movies and series are sure to make you a serious fan of the franchise.