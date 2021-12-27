Star Trek Discovery is back for season 4 and they’ve brought some Star Wars with them. The new season will see the return of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) as she takes command of the USS Discovery on their next mission. This is just one of many things that Star Trek fans can expect to see in this upcoming season!

The plot of Star Trek: Discovery season 4

Season 3 ended with Michael Burnham becoming the captain of the USS Discovery ship. Season 4 of Star Trek Discovery will follow the expedition of Michael Burnham and her crew as they go on to their mission to the distant future. Along the way, they will encounter Klingons, Star Wars characters, and other challenges that come with venturing into deep space. The Star Trek franchise is truly a phenomenon with its dedicated fandom that spans across generations! Be sure to tune into the return of Star Trek: Discovery.

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4

Along with Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, Star Trek fans can also expect to see Doug Jones returning as Saru and Anthony Rapp continuing his role as Star Trek’s first openly gay character, Paul Stamets Mary Wiseman is shown as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Hugh Culber, and Tig Notaro as Jett Reno. David Ajala has portrayed Cleveland’s “Book” Booker and Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal are a few other prominent characters of season 4.

Release of Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4

The series has been released on Paramount+ on November 18, 2021. The season has 7 episodes in total. The episodes are:

“Kobayashi Maru” released on November 18, 2021

“Anomaly” was released on November 25, 2021

“Choose to Live” was released on December 2, 2021

“All Is Possible” was released on December 9, 2021

“The Examples” was released on December 16, 2021

“Stormy Weather” was released on December 23, 2021

The last episode of season 4 named “…But to Connect” will release on December 30, 2021.

What does the cast have to say about the Star Trek: Discovery: Season 4

Mary Wiseman (Ensign Tilly) says that Star Trek: Discovery is a “family show”. She also said about the new season, “I’m really excited to see what happens with everyone.” As for Spock, actor Ethan Peck (Spock) stated in an interview. He told us how he felt portraying this legendary character. He said, “I’m really happy to be playing this character […] I feel like Star Trek is a family show and it’s about the relationships between these people.” The Star Trek: Discovery cast is just as excited as the fans for season four. “I’m really excited to see what happens with everyone,” says Wiseman about her character, Tilly. We will have to wait and see how Star Trek: Discovery has in store for us in its last episode on December 30, 2021. In the meantime, make sure to catch up on all of the first 6 episodes!

Why watch Star Trek: Discovery?

Star Trek: Discovery is a treat for all those who love action-packed movies. It is an adventure series that makes it impossible to look away. The series has a large fan base of people who adore the show and will come back for more!

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Trek: Discovery is a series that keeps you on the edge of your seat and will never disappoint. With Season four coming up, there are endless possibilities for what could happen next! It is a series that anyone can enjoy and should definitely watch!

Star Trek: Discovery will leave you on the edge of your seat with anticipation for what happens next. Star Trek fans all around love this show and it has been one of Netflix’s most popular shows since its release in 2017. If you haven’t watched Star Trek: Discovery, yet, I highly recommend starting today!

Star Trek: Discovery is a show you will not want to miss out on! Star Trek: Discovery has become one of the best series in 2021 and with its upcoming episode, it does not seem like this trend will change.