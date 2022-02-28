We were all worried after Star Trek: Nemesis that Jean-Luc Picard was gone for good. But the great thing about Star Trek is that no one really ever dies. They just come back in different forms. And so it is with our beloved captain, who is returning to the small screen in Star Trek: Picard Season 2. This time, he’s older and wiser, but still ready to take on whatever comes his way. We can’t wait to see what adventures he goes on this season!

When is Star Trek: Picard season 2 coming up?

The Star Trek: Picard series is just right the corner. The awaited series is coming on Paramount+ on March 3, 2022,

Since the date of release is coming nearer it is very important to get familiar with the characters. Old faces are coming back from a long hiatus, and new ones we’ve just gotten to know. This new series will challenge what we know so far of Star Trek history, and set Star Trek in a time that is very close to home, the 21st century.

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Sir Patrick Stewart is once again coming back as the outstanding Jean-Luc Picard. After his experience with Star Trek The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994 and the succeeding film in 1996, 1998, and 2002, Patrick Stewart remained to act in roles like Professor X in the X-Men pictures. Patrick Stewart returned to the Star Trek Universe in 2020 once again and has also agreed on a third season to carry the show through 2023.

Jean-Luc Picard has progressed quite a bit since his last presence, but since the incidents of Picard Season 1, he’s now an impeccably healthy-aged Terran man. Picard’s history with Q makes this new season specifically engrossing, as the mischievous Q has constantly had an affinity for time travel. With numerous new timelines, and alternative timelines being set up, we will shortly see how the aged Admiral (ret.) Picard will buck up a new crew across time and space.

Alison Pill as Dr Agnes Jurati

Dr Jurati is an expert in robotics, and although she initially wasn’t all the way in accord with Picard, from the finale of Picard she seems to be fully committed now. She has been seen in a good number of scenes from the available trailers, and we can completely anticipate the adorable scientist who lacks the street intellect to keep up her amusing journey.

Santiago Cabrera as Cristóbal Ríos

In Cabrera’s part as Cristóbal Ríos, he was the pilot and proprietor of the ship La Sirena that the crew travelled in. A former Star Fleet officer, Cristóbal Ríos is no longer on the straight and narrow. This capacity has come in handy for Picard on other than one incident, and with the transition to a new timeline, this expertise may be truly more useful.

Isa Briones as Soji

While her acting career has been relatively short so far, her performance was excellent during Picard Season 1. While Soji has been a significant part of the initial season, we’ve seen really little of the character in the marketing material for Season 2. We’ll have to hold on and see what she’ll do in the approaching season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Trek Picard Season 2 Premieres March 3, 2022 pic.twitter.com/9iIrAOYjDQ — Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) January 18, 2022

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Raffi Musiker is a former Star Fleet officer who served with Picard while he was still an operating admiral. She’s a largely professed computer user, and researcher that frequently helps to bewilder out the results of difficult situations. This will make her an important part of the team as the crew moves into the past.

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan

Whoopi Goldberg will be reprising her role as Guinan. Guinan first turned up in Star Trek The Next Generation and has continually been known to offer scholarly advice to Picard and others throughout time. Guinan is far aged than most people are aware of and has a history with both the Borg and Q. This history seems likely to be at the front line of the coming season of Picard, and we may eventually get to know how Guinan grew who she is.

Why you should watch Star Trek: Picard?

If you’re a Star Trek fan, then there’s no reason not to watch Picard. The show has already been picked up for a second season and the writing is fantastic. It takes all of the great things about Star Trek and blends it with modern television production values, giving us a Star Trek series that feels both new and familiar at the same time. If you’re not a Star Trek fan, then this might be the perfect way to get into one of the most popular franchises in history. There are plenty of stand-alone episodes that don’t require any prior knowledge of Star Trek mythos, so you can jump right in without feeling lost. And who knows? You might just find yourself becoming a fan by the end!