It was a momentous occasion when Star Trek: Picard Season 3 was announced. The return of Jean-Luc Picard to the small screen had Star Trek fans everywhere rejoicing. Finally, we would get to see the beloved captain in a new adventure! The season has been highly anticipated, and it did not disappoint. If you haven’t seen Star Trek: Picard yet, be sure to check out CBS All Access!

Star Trek: Picard season 3 filming wrapped up!!

Star Trek Picard has wrapped filming for its third and closing season. The final season was shot simultaneously with the second season that premiered on March 3 on Paramount, with ten episodes coming up daily. Along with series star Patrick Stewart, the series has seen the return of former Star Trek actors such as Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, John de Lancie, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jonathon Frake

.What does Star Trek: Picard season 3 follow?

Star Trek Picard follows Jean-Luc Picard, former captain of the Enterprise, and star lead of Star Trek The Next Generation, now retired from Starfleet, as he is drawn into a new adventure. Season 2 of Star Trek Picard will follow discords between Picard and his old adversaries Q and the Borg, some of The Next Generation’s most unforgettable villains. Annie Wersching of 24 fame joins the alternate season as The Borg Queen, a part earlier played by Alice Krige in Star Trek First Contact.

Christopher Monfette also declares series filming complete

In a tweet by co-executive producer Christopher Monfette, he announces the filming of Star Trek Picard’s third and last season is finished. He reminds spectators that the end of Picard’s story is formerly decided and how fitting a close it’ll be. He also thanks showrunner Terry Matalas and the cast and crew for forming the show a reality.

Star Trek is the most long-lasting sci-fi series

Star Trek remains one of the most coherent and long-surviving properties in science- fiction, crafting exciting stories around unforgettable characters for decades, and Star Trek Picard maintains that allegiance to intelligent storytelling. With bringing around back familiar characters, Picard is capable to claw deeper into the stories fans already know so well and pushing those characters in new and provoking ways while staying true to their roots. In the end, Star Trek Picard’s run may not be as long as its predecessor or franchise coequals, but here and there less is definitely more.

Why you should watch Star Trek: Picard?

Star Trek: Picard is a fantastic watch for many reasons. The series is Star Trek at its best, providing thought-provoking storylines, interesting characters, and plenty of action. If you’re looking for a show that will keep you entertained from start to finish, Star Trek: Picard is definitely worth your time.

Why is Star Trek: Picard so popular?

Star Trek: Picard has something for everyone. If you’re a fan of the original Star Trek series, you’ll appreciate the nods to the past and the return of some iconic characters. If you’re new to Star Trek, you’ll enjoy the strong character development and fast-paced storylines. And if you’re just looking for a good sci-fi show to watch, Star Trek: Picard is one of the best around.

When is Star Trek: Picard season coming on the screens?

Season 3 of the series is expected to premiere sometime in 2023. Make sure you catch up with other seasons of Star Trek: Picard. And do not forget to take up popcorns and drinks with you because you are going to love this sci-fi series.