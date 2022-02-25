There’s a new Star Trek series in town, and it’s called Prodigy. The crew of the USS Enterprise is back, and they’re ready to take on new challenges! With the success of Star Trek reboot films, Alex Kurtzman’s producing skills are being appreciated by fans all over again. Wherever you go, there is always something to see. The new Star Trek show continues its crew’s exploration into the unknown with an exciting and unexpected journey ahead!

The animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is one of the best new entries in this growing franchise.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy all about?

Prodigy is the story of a group of alien teenagers who have endured a life of servitude in the Tars Lamora prison colony, created by Kevin and Dan Hageman. Fast-talking Dal (Brett Gray), along with his fellow prisoners Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), Jankom Pog (Jason Mantazoukas), Zero (Angus Imrie), and Murf (Dee Bradley Baker), find a Federation starship deep inside Tars Lamora.

The Diviner rules over Tars Lamora and heads a galactic chase to get back his Protostar. Gwyn (Ella Purnell), his daughter, has boarded the Protostar as a stowaway, making matters worse.

What does Star Trek: Prodigy follow?

Star Trek is, at its very core, about connections – people who could not be more different coming together to solve problems despite their differences. “Lost and Found” explores the importance of communication in forming connections in its two-part premiere. Dal, Rok-Tahk, Pog, and Zero are unable to communicate with each other due to a language barrier, but as soon as they step onto the bridge of the prototype, the built-in translators enable them to understand each other. This makes the group stronger as they explore the universe together.

Protostar’s crew becomes a surrogate family, similar to those on various Star Trek shows; the fact that this is the first Star Trek series with an entirely alien cast only emphasizes this.

The bond between the crew and the Protostar extends even to the ship itself, which displays a hologram image of Captain Kathryn Janeway, who gives advice to the crew at times. During the events of Star Trek: Voyager, Janeway and her crew spend years stranded in the Gamma Quadrant like Dal and friends. It was in that show that she learned to trust others, particularly former Borg Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan). Our Protostar is now growing to rely on Janeway, viewing her as a teacher and friend. The episode “Time Amok” even has her rallying the crew and convincing them to work together when they are separated during a tachyon storm.

When is Star Trek: Prodigy coming?

Star Trek: Prodigy is available to stream on Paramount+.

the music from @StarTrek: Prodigy is out of this world 🚀 listen now: https://t.co/VXJMPdxFUV pic.twitter.com/uLaxD9tacD — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) February 11, 2022

Why you should watch Star Trek: Prodigy?

If you’re a Star Trek fan, then you don’t want to miss this latest instalment in the franchise. Star Trek: Prodigy is action-packed and filled with adventure, just like the earlier series. But it also has a lot of heart, thanks to the strong relationships between the characters. So if you’re looking for a show that will keep you entertained and engaged, Star Trek: Prodigy is definitely worth a watch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critic reviews Star Trek: Prodigy

The critics on Rotten Tomatoes seem to really enjoy the show, with an approval rating of 89%. Alex Maidy ofJoBlo.com rated the series” great” and wrote”Star Trek Prodigy proves that it’s entirely possible for Gene Roddenberry’s vision to be both action-packed and thought-stirring. it’s a rip-roaring adventure that will keep grown-ups engaged, make children think, and opens up limitless capabilities for Star Trek more than any other series since the 1966 original.”

Tara Bennett of IGN rated episode 7 out of 10 and penned”Prodigy has the slick look of a high-end film” and”The premiere sets the platform for a credible line for adventure that has the implicit to grow into something unique.”Bennet glorified the performances and stated Ella Purnell’s Gwyn and Rylee Alazraqui’s Rok-Tahk are already stealing a lot of their settings. So go now and watch out for the series. You will enjoy watching the show.