The Force Awakens was an amazing movie, and it left us with many questions that need to be answered. One of

who will play Ezra Bridger in the Ahsoka movie?

There are many fan theories out there, but I think I may have figured out who it might be. Keep reading to find out!

The storyline of the Ahsoka

The Ahsoka movie is still mostly unknown, but we do know that it will be set after the events of Order 66 and the Great Jedi Purge. Ahsoka will be on the run from the Empire, and she will need all the help she can get. Ezra Bridger is a Force-sensitive human who was born on the Imperial-occupied planet Lothal. He is a street urchin turned Rebel hero, and he has the unique ability to connect with creatures of the Force. I think that Ezra Bridger could be played by John Boyega. He has the acting chops to pull off a complex character like Ezra, and he looks great in a lightsaber fight (as we saw in The Force Awakens).

Names of the characters in the Ahsoka

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ray Stevenson

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren

Ivanna Sakhno

Lucasfilm debuted the Star Wars Ahsoka trailer and The Mandalorian season 3 trailer during the Star Wars Celebration

The Ahsoka trailer opens with Ahsoka walking through a market on Coruscant. She’s looking for someone, and she eventually finds him: Anakin Skywalker. The trailer then cuts to Ahsoka and Anakin fighting together in the Clone Wars. We then see Ahsoka in exile, living on a planet by herself. She’s contacted by Ezra Bridger, who is looking for help. Ahsoka agrees to help him, and the trailer ends with Ahsoka and Ezra teaming up to take on a new threat.

So who could be playing Ezra Bridger? There are a few possibilities:

Ray Stevenson: He’s an experienced actor who has starred in films like Thor and Divergent. He also looks a lot like Ahsoka’s voice actress, Ashley Eckstein.

Freddie Prinze Jr.: He’s best known for his role in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise, but he’s also appeared in Star Wars Rebels. He has the acting chops to pull off a more serious role, and he’s already part of the Star Wars family.

Zachary Levi: He’s best known for his role in Chuck, but he’s also no stranger to voice acting, having starred in Tangled and Thor: The Dark World. He has the right look for Ezra Bridger and he has the range to play a character that’s both serious and lighthearted.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Mace Windu and Baby Ahsoka are featured in this footage

Mace Windu: Mace Windu is a Jedi Master who served on the Jedi Council in the prequel trilogy. He was played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Ezra Bridger: Ezra Bridger is a young Force-sensitive human who was orphaned on Tatooine and taken in by Kanan Jarrus.

He’s a member of the Ghost crew and one of the main characters in Star Wars: Rebels.

Ahsoka Tano: Ahsoka Tano is a former Jedi Padawan who fought in the Clone Wars. She’s currently in hiding, but she’s set to return in Star Wars: Ahsoka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Could Zachary Levi be playing Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka?

Zachary Levi is no stranger to the Star Wars universe. The actor played Luke Skywalker in an episode of Robot Chicken and he’s also done voice work for the video game Star Wars: The Old Republic.

So, who do you think should play Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka? Do you have a theory about Ahsoka? We want to hear it!