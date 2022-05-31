Disney has announced the lineup of upcoming Star Wars shows, and it is impressive! First up is Obi-Wan Kenobi. This show follows the adventures of Obi-Wan after he leaves Luke on Tatooine. Which tells the story of Anakin’s apprentice Ahsoka Tano. Finally, Mandalorian Season 3 will air in late 2022. Make a note of these times in your schedule!

The storyline of the Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series follows Obi-Wan after he leaves Luke on Tatooine. The series will show Obi-Wan’s interactions with Mandalorians and his efforts to keep a low profile while living on the desert planet. The Ahsoka series is set between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series will focus on Ahsoka’s efforts to rebuild the Jedi Order. The season will continue the story of Din Djarin and his efforts to protect Baby Yoda. The season will also introduce new characters and explore more of the Mandalorian culture.

Names of the characters in the Obi-Wan Kenobi

HerVivien Lyra Blair as Leia Organa

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Rupert Friend as Grand Inquisitor

Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva

Sung Kang as Fifth Brother

Kumail Nanjiani as Haja Estree

Benny Safdie as Nari

Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars

Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars

Simone Kessell as Breha Organa

Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Maya Erskine

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Marisé Álvarez as Nyche

Flea as Vect Nokru

Aviel Ayoung as Mercenary

Amy Sturdivant as Mercenary

Grant Feely as Luke Skywalker

Obi-Wan Kenobi will star with Ewan McGregor and will be set eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, with Obi-Wan in self-imposed exile on Tatooine. The series is written by Joby Harold. Deborah Chow, who directed episodes of The Mandalorian, is attached to direct.

“I get a lot of recollections of Obi-Wan Kenobi, particularly from my boyhood,” Harold added. ” Obi-Wan is an iconic character and one of the most beloved heroes of our time. I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to write for him again.” The series is one of several Star Wars shows in development, including The Mandalorian, which is currently in production on its third season. The Mandalorian, set after the events of Return of the Jedi, follows a lone gunfighter (Pedro Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ was created as a limited series, according to Ewan McGregor

“It was designed to be six hours,” the actor said of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. “If it goes beyond that, then that’s great.” The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is just one of many Star Wars projects in development. In addition to The Mandalorian, there are also multiple animated series in development, including The Bad Batch and Obi-Wan & Anakin. There’s also Ahsoka, a live-action series starring Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Dawson confirmed her involvement in the series during an interview with Variety earlier this year. “I didn’t want to meet Ahsoka again,” Dawson expressed his excitement. “I’m not convinced if I’m required to express that right now.”

What do you think of these upcoming Star Wars shows? Are you excited about any of them?