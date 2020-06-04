Star Wars Backs Up John Boyega’s Black Lives Matter Protest

Star Wars Shares his support for actor John Boyega, following his speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London. Boyega is known in the Star Wars world for his role as Finn, a former Stormtrooper turned hero. He starred in all three films in the sequel trilogy, ending with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019. Although Finn is a fairly new character considering the length of the Skywalker saga, he is a favorite with many, especially for his relationship with Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron. Boyega is not confirmed to appear in more Star Wars movies right now, but it could certainly happen in the future.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Boyega made headlines Wednesday for his participation in the protest. He gave an impressive speech on the death of George Floyd, and also named some of the countless black people who have been wrongfully murdered in recent years. At one point, Boyega referred to his work, saying "Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but fuck that."Almost immediately after his online speech, several high-profile directors assured Boyega that they would have the honor of working with him, including Jordan Peele, Cathy Yan and Phil Lord.

Related: Rise of Skywalker's Finn Reveals Changes In How Force Works

Now, Boyega & # 39; s Star Wars the family also supports it. Lucasfilm tweeted a statement of support from the official. Star Wars Twitter account, saying in part, "Lucasfilm is with John Boyega and his message that & # 39;Now is the time. Black lives have forever mattered black lives have forever has been important Black lives have forever meant something."The company ended the statement by calling Boyega"our heroe,"and also included a link to his full speech. Boyega & # 39; s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill He also expressed his admiration for the actor's activism, tweeting, "I have never been prouder of you, John. I Love Dad." Finally, J.J. Abrams, who directed Boyega in both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker intervened, revealing his "deep respect and love"by Boyega.

Lucasfilm's show of support shouldn't come as a big surprise, considering that parent company Disney has just announced a $ 5 million pledge to the NAACP and other social justice organizations. Also, both Star Wars and Marvel Studios tweeted their support for the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week. However, it is wonderful to see the company, Hamill and Abrams so excited about supporting Boyega. Although it's probably not the most important thing on his mind right now, the actor should be happy to know his Star Wars The family is behind him.

Several other Hollywood stars have already joined the Black Lives Matter protests in different parts of the country and the world, and it seems likely that more will take to the streets in the coming days. During such a crucial time in our nation's history, it is nice to see prominent industry figures use their voices forever. Hopefully others will follow Boyega, and Star Wars& # 39; – lead.

More: Finn destroyed The First Order & The Empire in Rise Of Skywalker

Source: Star Wars, Mark Hamill, J.J. Abrams

Lisa, 90-day fiancé, threatens to file charges against Usman for cheating