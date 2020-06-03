Star Wars: Battlefront 2 – How to Earn Battle Points (The Easy Way)

Gaining access to a hero or villain is one of the funniest aspects of Battlefront 2. It provides unmatched excitement in the game.

Second entry of EA in its version of the classic Star Wars Titles, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 It improves and builds on the successes and failures of the previous title. However, the title received criticism from fans due to the great emphasis placed on the micro-transaction in the game and its great "pay-to-win", the game has received a great improvement and revival. With a variety of game modes, single player content, heroes to use, a variety of Star Wars factions to play, and a variety of maps, the title is undoubtedly an upgrade from its content-hungry predecessor. Fans of the series and critics are pleasantly surprised by the improvements made to the title and its rise from the ashes of its launch review.

Possibly the most fun of Battlefront 2 is to be able to play as your respective factions, heroes or villains. From Darth Vader to Han Solo, players can play as all the iconic characters in the classic series. Each of these respective heroes or villains has a unique or individual playstyle. However, gaining access to these heroes or villains is a more difficult process than you can imagine. You are competing against other players to gain access to these coveted characters. The person who wins the most battle points will receive the correct move as their respective character. This guide will help players gain access to these characters as quickly as possible.

How to earn battle points quickly in Battlefront 2

Players who strive to earn battle points as quickly as possible should learn the best and most efficient ways to do so. This will allow you to have an advantage when competing with your teammates to see who wins the coveted hero or villain faster. Here are some essential tips for earning battle points quickly.

The first being, play the objective, this will allow players to earn a decent amount of battle points just for playing their game mode. This may seem obvious, but many players will simply ignore assassination targets.

If you haven't already, be sure to equip the Bounty Hunter Star Card. Bounty Hunter will double the number of battle points received when you get killed during a game of Battlefront 2 allowing players to gain that advantage in hunting down their Hero factions.

Lastly, be sure to take advantage of AI as often as possible. By defeating these AI players, along with their Bounty Hunter Star Card, players can cultivate these AI players to gain a massive advantage in hunting to gain access to the Function hero.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 It is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

