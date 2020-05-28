Star Wars Battlefront 2 writer Mitch Dyer talks about narrative design

Sure, there's a great new Star Wars movie, but it wasn't the only Star Wars story we saw this year.

While launching Battlefront 2 It came with a lot of kickback against its loot box system, it also saw some excitement for its new single-player campaign, particularly its portrayal of Star Wars hero Luke Skywalker.

Since Star Wars is a gigantic cultural touchstone, we wanted to speak to writer Mitch Dyer to discuss the narrative development process for the Star Wars universe. Fortunately, he was able to pass on and share some ideas that can help other developers.

We have transcribed some of the most relevant parts of our conversation below. You can also watch the embedded stream above, or click here to watch it on Twitch.

Participants of the transmission:

Bryant Francis, Editor at Newsdio

Alex Wawro, Editor at Newsdio

Mitch Dyer, Writer at Motive Studios in STar Wars Battlefront 2

Narrative mix and gameplay

Wawro: These kinds of stories come together where the design and narrative teams meet, and how they work together determines who plays a story in a game. You are exceptionally qualified that this is your first big project as a game developer.

Most of our audience is making games themselves, and many of them may not be on the narrative team, they may be on the design team or the engineering team or something else, and they may not have the same perspective as you on how to create a good level, a good campaign, that sort of thing, so I was wondering, could you come back and maybe share some specific examples of where you and anyone on the narrative team had to work with the design team to make something work, any specific challenges you faced in setting a level, to get your story going smoothly and how did you deal with it?

Painter: Interesting Oh man.

Wawro: No pressure.

Painter: (Laughing) Let me recall the 15 or 14 missions in this game and choose one.

Just to spoil the entire final level of the game, the final level, the Battle of Jakku, is huge. It is the most multiplayer level we have. The map is huge, there are different objectives that you can do in different orders. The scale of it is much more in line, it is the most similar to the previous one Battlefront games where you jump off your X-Wing (spoilers) and do all these things to finish different objectives, jump back to your ship, jump back to your ship, fly, shoot enemy starfighters, land somewhere else.

I think it is the widest, most dynamic and imposing mission we have, and from a narrative perspective we needed to discover how we can, at a level that is, one, a desert and two, a huge war, create interesting things for the player to do, things to push the story forward and make her feel like an efficient and compassionate commander, but they're also different from the things we've done before, not only in terms of scope, but we tried to shake it up so each mission had different aesthetic things, that the levels didn't seem: "I'm doing this rhythm again, this structure is really familiar."

And because we did so much Star Wars, we had to lead with the script a long time, and isn't that how games are made most of the time? It is very difficult to lead with the script, because what it means is that you have an idea of ​​what the narration will be like and the realities of doing something fun change quite fundamentally, and you have to go back and do a lot of iteration So Walt (Williams) and I constantly, and we accepted this pretty early because Walt is a smart guy, he's done a lot of games, he understood that this process, as good as it is for us as writers, "we came first!" was not going to work. We had to prepare for a lot of iterations, dropouts, and rewrites, and we accepted it, and it resulted in a stronger narrative within the levels. Because, as a designer begins to design things, and art begins to arrive, the way you think about the level changes.

Because, in your opinion, the story was just about people. And now they are in one place. And the place has things you should be talking about. And the events that happen in the background that you must make them recognize. Because if you have something crashing near you and someone doesn't recognize it, it's kind of weird.

Wawro: I know it's hard to think of an example, but is there a specific time when a story was presented and then when the art came back, or maybe when the team came and said we can't do a certain thing, that changed how did you think the story would unfold on one level?

Painter: Yes … without going into too much detail because I am very happy with the way things ended, and many times you make changes like this for the better. Because something doesn't quite work, how can we make it work? Let's cut it down, let's grab something from here and move it here … our Luke Skywalker mission to Philio. We have this new planet called Phillo, it is made of coral and it is very oceanic, super lush and beautiful, but we spend a lot of time inside the caves.

Discovering how to take two characters with opposite points of view, with Luke, who is in the Rebellion, but who is a little above, he no longer cares about war, he no longer wants to fight, it's like, I have Jedi things to do, that It is very important, I will do that, see you later. And to get in touch with someone in the Empire who knows who he is, he's enemy number 1. He's the guy who blew up the Death Star, he's notorious, and he's a Jedi. This guy is someone that I, as someone in the Empire, think is wrong in the galaxy.

So Bringing those two guys together basically into something inspired by Enemy Mine is, it's difficult, creating a situation where they can make those two co-exist, do things together, come together, even if they're not becoming friends. "We will stay alive and that is where we will draw the line." That's really difficult, because if you do it too fast then it's not credible that they are connecting, and that Del can learn something from Luke. If it takes too long, it may get to the point where it says, "Okay, one of them is going to kill the other soon, right?"

There is so much you can do there. So I know it's a very vague answer, but that one went through a lot of narrative and level design changes, to make sure he felt as faithful as possible to Luke Skywalker, and that he was also in the service of Inferno The Squad Story.

Typing Luke Skywalker

Francis: We shared the story of Heather Alexandra in Kotaku, where she talks about how that is the level that hits Luke. Which is something that I really agreed with, and I was relieved when I got to that level, and I found Luke, not like a cartoon of how he is. (Star Wars 🙂 A new hope, in the exploration of who he is in the first days after Return of the Jedi, like an older, calmer person who isn't super mad at Del when she meets him. I want to take advantage of Heather's praise for that scene, and ask, when did you realize that you were working with something different here, where working with Luke in his most heroic way involved making a character who was not like other video game heroes? How did you feel when you realized you were doing something that was not like other things you would see in a game?

Painter: This connects very well with the previous question about your friend who is feeling a bit awkward wearing the Imperial gear this year. in a game about a villain entity like the Empire, and it represents the people who fight for it and portray it in a positive way, it was really nice, in a game about heroes, and heroism, and kindness in the galaxy, to get to do something like Luke Skywalker. Originally, when we went to Lucasfilm and said "Hey, we want to do a Luke Skywalker mission!", And they said "Great! Why?", We said "Oh … because it would be awesome?" And they said, "Okay, great, that's not an answer. Why don't you come back with one?" Because they don't want to do anything frivolous, especially with someone like Luke Skywalker, you can't just throw that guy out and say "Muh muh Luke Skywalker story". You need to do something meaningful to justify having a kind of story like that.

So for us it was two things, it was, one, we have to make a story of Luke Skywalker that felt significant, not only for our character Del, but also where Luke is going, you know he finds an object that has a significant story for be counted And then we got to write the most compassionate, good boy in all fiction. And that felt really good, especially, like this year, being able to speak through someone like Luke Skywalker, who saved someone's life. because he asked. "Why are you helping me?" "You asked for help. I'm just going to do that. I'm going to help you."

Francis: Do you think more heroes of the game could be like Luke?

Painter: I think many fictional characters could be more like Luke. There are places for antiheroes, there are places for deeply flawed characters and all your Game of Thrones. But I love someone who is like Luke Skywalker, who is pure and clearly has his flaws, and I anticipate that we will see many of those flaws exposed in The Last Jedi. Is someone just … learning? And I feel like that's important in any arc of character, growth and change. And you can see Luke do that in every Star Wars movie. The ways he walks, the things he says, the ways he says them.

You can identify, if you took the Luke Skywalker lines from any movie, if you didn't know what his lines were, you would think these are different people. You might think that those lines are from a different individual, or at least from someone who is older. And you see that in Return of the Jedi, it's definitely wiser. When he goes to Jabba Palace, he is very monastic and cold, and he is not as extreme as he was with Yoda, where he says "I have to go! I have to go!" and he just leaves.

He is measured, calculated, matured. Then after Jedi the boy loses his father who has redeemed himself. He loses Yoda, his mentor, who was his only connection to the Force other than Vader. He discovers that Leia is his sister. The emperor is assassinated. The Death Star is destroyed. He is going through many things, he is processing a lot, while he is in this monastic phase of his life. So getting to write to someone who is solving things in a mature way, who is also incredibly compassionate and purely good, was just nice.

Do Star Wars Do games need movie characters to be successful?

Painter: You see it especially in the comics, and in the novels, they distance themselves from the iconic characters you know. You get a little further away, you get closer to original things: new planets, ships, races, characters, all these things, because that's what you would expect, the extra material outside the movies to expand on what you already know. With games it is the same. You definitely want to add new characters, and we always knew, if we were going to do a Battlefront game about a soldier, we wanted him to be an original character. We never wanted to do, what is Captain Rex doing? He's a soldier, let's use him.

We wanted to have an original character. But I'm really curious about Rian Johnson's new Star Wars trilogy like this, for the same reason you're asking me, right? You don't have a reference point, characters, planets, things you know. Will it feel like Star Wars?

And I think … yes? It could be done, I think it will eventually be done. Eventually we will exist in a period of time in the universe when these characters don't exist, aren't near or far, or whatever. We're going to get to a point where we can't trust Luke Skywalker. But I wonder how long it will be, are they now Rey and Finn? How much will it be, now are the new characters in the new trilogy?

But it's connective tissue, right? Star Wars is a unique story, and Battlefront iiThe chapter in it, The Last Jedi is a chapter in it, you have these connecting pieces in a galaxy that's really big, and if it's someone as important to the galaxy as Luke Skywalker, or just something as iconic and remarkable, from a perspective smaller, like a Gonk droid. Or a wookiee. If you see a Wookiee, you say, "Ah! This is Star Wars."

