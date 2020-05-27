Star Wars Battlefront II is said to be free on PS4 next month

Sony appears to be releasing the AAA heavyweights for the June PlayStation Plus lineup.

Pinching the heels of yesterday's great addition (read: Call of Duty: WWII, which is available to download right now for PS Plus subscribers), speculation abounds in June second The PS4 title will be of a similar AAA caliber.

According to Reddit user "PlayStationGameplay" (h / t Push square), World War II will be joined by none other than Star Wars Battlefront II, DICE and EA's sublime shooter sequel. The leak was first seen on Instagram, where an awkward PlayStation announcement announced both Call of Duty: WWII and Battlefront ii like the free PS4 titles for June 2020. That post has been removed since then, but not before the Internet captured one or two screenshots, fueling the fires of speculation.

See for yourself:



Some have lamented the fact that both Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II come from the same genre, similar to how May's PS4 titles, Cities: horizons and Farming Simulator 19, they were both sim games. But lumpy WWII and Battlefront ii In the same category it would be to overlook its unique brilliance.

For one, WWII is a visceral first person shooter game packed with multiplayer, the always entertaining Zombies mode and a solid campaign. Battlefront iiOn the other hand, check all the boxes to Star Wars fans, spanning the entire Lucasfilm Skywalker saga, yes even Episode IX.

Assuming this leak is true, and Marvel's Spider-Man it is being saved for a later date, then PS4 owners will have a real treat. Not only Star Wars Battlefront II It has its own single player campaign (certainly short), it is also full of enough multiplayer content to spend the hours of blocking.