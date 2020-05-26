Star Wars fans now request a 4-hour cut of Revenge of the Sith

Now it has gone too far. Following the news that a Snyder cut of League of Justice it's actually happening, rather than existing solely in the minds of desperate super nerds on 4chan, a petition calling for an extended cut of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith It has gone viral, reaching 10,000 signatures in recent days. And when I say extended cut, I mean lengthened to 4 hours.

The petition was started 11 months ago by a Fraser Beitzel, but it certainly gained traction now that film cutbacks have reached the mainstream. Snyder cuts this, Yesterday cuts that, Ratner cuts there. The latter will not necessarily happen, yes.

In all seriousness, the spirit of this petition seems to be a joke. After all, it is good to spread our internet usage with a little bit of escapism from time to time. I doubt there is any serious desire to Revenge of the Sith supercut and believing it would be missing the joke. There's a better chance that John Goodman will win next year's pole vault than any new prequel edition that is sanctioned.

If we are going to ask His Holiness Star Wars High One for any serious reason is to release the original version of the 1977 film without any nonsense that contaminates its modern releases. Not to compare George Lucas to Beethoven (for the sake of this simile, I am), but it's as if Beethoven used his ninth symphony as toilet paper. Please George give fans and non-fans something we all want to see.

There is my mini request of the day. It seems to be in fashion right now. However, feel free to leave a comment with your own thoughts on Beitzel's plea. Maybe you really want a 4 hour cut of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Blocking can't be that boring, can it?