Star Wars Funko Pop! Figures include Revan and Darth Malak

It seems like a couple of Legends characters might be welcome back to the official Star Wars canon. Or at least Darth Revan and Darth Malak fans may have some Funko Pop! figures later this year featuring iconic characters from the Knights of the ancient republic video game. Also, Funko is bringing a new Yoda and Shadow Trooper to stores.

As revealed by Funko's official Twitter account, the popular toy company has revealed a new series of Star Wars Popular! figures that will go exclusively to GameStop stores later this year. The figures are based on characters that appear in video games. We have a hooded Yoda from Battlefront, a soldier of the shadows of The force unleashed And most importantly, both Revan and Darth Malak of Knights of the ancient republic. This is remarkable since Lucasfilm tends to avoid making products with Legends characters. Lucasfilm reinstated the royalty after the purchase of Disney in 2012, which means that many of the old stories no longer count in a galaxy far, far away.

RELATED: Early Star Wars: The High Republic Books Delayed by Lucasfilm

There are enough Stormtrooper variants out there that the inclusion of a Shadow Trooper isn't that monumental. However, Darth Revan and Malak are two very important characters, as they have deep ties to the Sith tradition. The events in Knights of the ancient republic they take place thousands of years before the original trilogy. Revan is at the center of the story as a Jedi who challenged the Jedi Council to fight in the Mandalorian Wars alongside his apprentice, Malak. The pair eventually falls on the Dark Side, adopting the Sith names Darth Revan and Darth Malak.

Despite the fact that the current canon has yet to fully confirm that any of the characters exist in the universe, they remain enormously popular within the staunch Star Wars fan base. An easter egg in The Last Jedi he hinted at Revan's existence, which seems to imply that Darth Malak was also part of the picture in olden days. But again, this has not yet been firmly established in canonical history. Usually a pop! The figure is simply something fun for fans to put on a shelf. But given the importance of Revan and Malak, these toys take on new meaning.

It is also important to note that there have been consistent reports and rumors that Lucasfilm is developing a Knights of the ancient republic draft. The trilogy of movies David Benioff and D.B. Weiss was established to produce would have taken place in the era of the Old Republic. Benioff and Weiss dropped out of the project due to creative differences. It was also previously reported that Laeta Kalogridis (Alita: battle angel) had been selected to write a movie based on last year's video game series. We've also heard rumors that a new video game in the series, be it a remaster or a sequel, is also in the works. Be sure to check the figures for Twitter Funko bill.

Themes: Star Wars