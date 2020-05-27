Star Wars John Boyega says he hates white on black racism and is ruining the world

Star Wars and The Pacific coast Actor John Boyega has shared a post on Twitter, reacting to the death of George Floyd at the hands of four MPD officers.

On May 25, an unarmed African American man named George Floyd was arrested by several police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Several viewers recorded the incident, which has since gone viral on social media platforms. While the alleged "forgery in progress" was a non-violent crime, Floyd died later that day at the Hennepin County Medical Center due to one of the officers kneeling on his neck for more than seven minutes at the scene, causing respiratory distress. As people saw in the videos Having found their way online, Floyd repeatedly tells them that he "can't breathe" as he moans and sobs, but the officers continue to mock him. After a time, Floyd freezes, but the officer doesn't remove his knee until paramedics arrive and put him on a stretcher.

Following the incident, Mayor Jacob Frey announced that four officers who were involved in the arrest were fired. The incident has obviously provoked many reactions from different people, including Star WarsBo John Boyega, who recently tweeted:

"I really hate racists."

When one of his followers replied that "they cannot overcome hatred with hatred," the actor duplicated his statement and wrote:

"I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times. "

Another user quickly intervened, revealing that when his girlfriend told him he hates white people, he broke up with her. As such, Boyega clarified his statement once again.

“I am talking about WHITE racism over BLACK. The guy who has ruined the world has not caused a breakup with your girlfriend, "he wrote.

It is Twitter, so it is to be expected, as you imagine, the Star Wars The actor received his share of criticism after these controversial posts.