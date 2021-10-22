I’m a Star Wars fan. I know Star Wars like the back of my hand. Lando is one of my favorite characters, but there’s a lot more to him than meets the eye. He’s not just some smuggler who made it big- he also has a heart of gold and can be an all-around hero when necessary. And for this reason, I thought you might find Star Wars: Lando everything you need to know – Character Profile useful!

Disney has said that they are making a new Star Wars series. It is about Lando Calrissian.

The person we first met in the movie, Empire Strikes Back, will have their show. Hopefully, it will tell us more about Han Solo’s friend. This is what we know so far about Star Wars: Lando.

What is the release date of Star Wars: Lando?

Disney announced the Lando series on 10 December 2020. It is too early to know when it will come out.

The book will need to stand out among other new Star Wars books. Some of the books are The Acolyte, Rangers of the New Republic, Book of BobaFett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka, and Visions.

We shouldn’t forget about season 3 of the show, The Mandalorian. It’s a western-in-space and it’s very successful.

So far, people know about Lando. He is in the early stages of development. 10 new movies and shows are coming soon to Disney+. They will be on your list because they’re about lightsabers and Sith. There will be several movies from the Star Wars series coming each year. They will have different phases, just like how The House of Mouse handles the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Justin Simien is a famous director for Lando. He will make it happen. The director of Dear White People is often compared to Spike Lee. Their styles are similar.

I saw a movie about a Mandalorian. He had a friend named Ahsoka Tano. The show is called The Mandalorian. But I don’t think Lando will be in it because he’s not in any movies, and there are not any more movies coming out soon that he might be in. The Disney Investor Day 2020 showed off their very impressive lineup of movies through to 2023, meaning that Lando season one will at least be released by then.

What is the plot of Star Wars: Lando?

There is not much information about what will happen in this show. Maybe it will be before the events of A New Hope or after the Rising of Skywalker. At Disney’s Investor Day 2020, Kathleen Kennedy said that they are getting ready for movies.

Lando Calrissian is a famous guy who will be in new Disney+ events. Justin Simien, the guy who made Dear White People, is making a new movie with us.

Lando is not yet known. But we will tell you more when we learn it. People have been guessing what the story might be. People think that we will see a young and old Lando.

There’s also an open plotline at the end of the last Star Wars movie, where Jannah and Lando find out more about her life. Can the two characters have a partnership that allows them to explore the Star Wars universe? They do not need to follow what is in the movies.

In the ’90s, there were Star Wars books that featured Lando. The L Neil Smith wrote them. This is an idea that was talked about in Solo. One of the main characters, Donald Glover, wrote his memoirs and the stories in this book could be used for a TV show.

Timothy Zahn is a writer of Star Wars. He also wrote two books about Lando. These are called, “Winner Lose All” and “Scoundrels.” These books are about Han Solo, Chewbacca, and an Ocean’s 11-type heist. If Han and Chewie are in the new show, it might cost more money or be harder to cast someone for this. They are great characters, but they would be in the flashback episode if they were there.

Who will be starring in Star Wars: Lando?

There are no details about the cast at this time. We can tell you that they will either be played by Billy Dee Williams or Donald Glover. But we will have to wait for more information.

There is a show. It is being made by Justin Simien of Dear White People. The show will have good dialogue and some laughs. Some people think the show will be perfect for Lando.Star Wars: Lando everything you need to know – Character Profile