Star Wars: R2-D2 was in Leia's birth and death

In a poignant Star Wars parallel, R2-D2 is present in both the birth and death of Princess Leia. What does this mean about your relationship?

Here's why the presence of R2-D2 in Leia's death in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It is very significant Although they seem a humble pair of androids, the importance of R2-D2 and C-3PO in the Star Wars the franchise is not lost to anyone. In 1977, the galactic story begins with the droids driven to Tatooine and both are present throughout the original trilogy, prequel and sequel. They may not be protagonists in the usual sense, but it could certainly be argued that the Skywalker saga is told through the lens of these two droids. Therefore, Skywalker's rise It represents not only the end of the troubled titular family, but also the final chapter in the story of a blue and white bucket and its eager golden friend.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

As a final chapter, however, Skywalker's rise puts much more focus on C-3PO. The protocol droid follows Rey's group during their adventures and is instrumental in translating the Sith dagger to discover Exegol's path. To achieve this, C-3PO sacrifices its considerable memory banks in one of the film's great emotional rhythms. On the other hand, Artoo is largely outcast at Rebels base camp, cheerfully sounds in the background, and then pulls out a convenient Threepio backup file. However, R2-D2 has a subtle but significant moment in Skywalker's rise – Be present at the death of Princess Leia. This is so vital because Artoo was also on the scene when Leia was born in Revenge of the Sith.

Related: Star Wars Theory: R2-D2 DIDN'T KNOW Darth Vader was Luke's father

Artoo's inclusion is already poignant simply because of his shared history with Leia, but seeing his final moments also consolidates the astromech droid as the silent guardian figure who watches over Leia throughout her life. The R2-D2 story begins in The Phantom Menace like a regular Naboo droid who defies the odds of saving Padmé Amidala, Leia's mother. Artoo diligently served both the Jedi and Padme and was one of the few who witnessed his secret marriage to Anakin Skywalker. After later observing the birth of the couple's twin sons, Luke and Leia, Threepio's memories are erased but R2-D2's are not, so when the droids enlist in service to Alderaan, Artoo is fully aware of what is at stake, both in terms of the fate of the galaxy and his own story with the Amidala and Skywalker families.





Of course, all of this leads to Leia's iconic moment entrusting Artoo with her famous Obi-Wan message, kicking off the original trilogy. The droid then brings the other Skywalker enters the story and helps rescue Leia from the Death Star, before watching Luke train to become a Jedi in The Empire Strikes Back. Both R2-D2 and C-3PO are present during many historical events in the life of the Skywalkers, but only Artoo understands the real meaning of them. While C-3PO is in a perennial state of worry and confusion, R2-D2 knows it all, whether it's hiding Luke's green lightsaber at Jabba's palace or tracking down Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine.

In many ways, Artoos is Luke's droid more than Leia's, but this is only because of how Star Wars Movies frame her story. Due to his time with Leia in Alderaan and Luke's exile in Ahch-To, Artoo is attached to both Skywalker brothers. Therefore, seeing Leia die must have broken the droid's little metallic heart. Not only has he lost a friend, but Padme, Anakin, Luke, Obi-Wan and now Leia are gone; all the figures that Artoo has reviewed or helped since the beginning of its history. The R2-D2 era, from the reunion of Leia's parents to her eventual death, has now ended.

Strangely, Skywalker's rise it does not deal with this aspect. Artoo is present when Leia dies alone because she is the only character in the original trilogy present at the time. In general, the Star Wars the aftermath does not make full use of R2-D2: the astromech is asleep for The awakening of strength and largely replaced by BB-8 elsewhere. However, between the lines, R2-D2 has arguably the best trilogy story of any story. Star Wars character, and if he could really speak, he would surely be the best protagonist in the franchise. Artoo is often ignored by enemies due to his size, it is somewhat ironic that in Leia's death scene, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It overlooks the symbolic ending to R2-D2's place in the overall story. And unlike Luke or Rey, who had a genetic advantage, R2-D2 really wasn't a normal anyone to rise up to save the galaxy.

More: Star Wars Theory: C-3PO Remember Darth Vader Did It





Star Trek: Scotty from TOS used trick from unknown country to save TNG company