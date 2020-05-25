Star Wars: R2-D2 was in Leia's birth and death

By
-
0
12



In a poignant Star Wars parallel, R2-D2 is present in both the birth and death of Princess Leia. What does this mean about your relationship?

Here's why the presence of R2-D2 in Leia's death in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It is very significant Although they seem a humble pair of androids, the importance of R2-D2 and C-3PO in the Star Wars the franchise is not lost to anyone. In 1977, the galactic story begins with the droids driven to Tatooine and both are present throughout the original trilogy, prequel and sequel. They may not be protagonists in the usual sense, but it could certainly be argued that the Skywalker saga is told through the lens of these two droids. Therefore, Skywalker's rise It represents not only the end of the troubled titular family, but also the final chapter in the story of a blue and white bucket and its eager golden friend.

Keep scrolling to continue reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

As a final chapter, however, Skywalker's rise puts much more focus on C-3PO. The protocol droid follows Rey's group during their adventures and is instrumental in translating the Sith dagger to discover Exegol's path. To achieve this, C-3PO sacrifices its considerable memory banks in one of the film's great emotional rhythms. On the other hand, Artoo is largely outcast at Rebels base camp, cheerfully sounds in the background, and then pulls out a convenient Threepio backup file. However, R2-D2 has a subtle but significant moment in Skywalker's rise – Be present at the death of Princess Leia. This is so vital because Artoo was also on the scene when Leia was born in Revenge of the Sith.

Related: Star Wars Theory: R2-D2 DIDN'T KNOW Darth Vader was Luke's father

Artoo's inclusion is already poignant simply because of his shared history with Leia, but seeing his final moments also consolidates the astromech droid as the silent guardian figure who watches over Leia throughout her life. The R2-D2 story begins in The Phantom Menace like a regular Naboo droid who defies the odds of saving Padmé Amidala, Leia's mother. Artoo diligently served both the Jedi and Padme and was one of the few who witnessed his secret marriage to Anakin Skywalker. After later observing the birth of the couple's twin sons, Luke and Leia, Threepio's memories are erased but R2-D2's are not, so when the droids enlist in service to Alderaan, Artoo is fully aware of what is at stake, both in terms of the fate of the galaxy and his own story with the Amidala and Skywalker families.


Star Wars A New Hope Leia R2-D2 Death Star Plans

Of course, all of this leads to Leia's iconic moment entrusting Artoo with her famous Obi-Wan message, kicking off the original trilogy. The droid then brings the other Skywalker enters the story and helps rescue Leia from the Death Star, before watching Luke train to become a Jedi in The Empire Strikes Back. Both R2-D2 and C-3PO are present during many historical events in the life of the Skywalkers, but only Artoo understands the real meaning of them. While C-3PO is in a perennial state of worry and confusion, R2-D2 knows it all, whether it's hiding Luke's green lightsaber at Jabba's palace or tracking down Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine.

In many ways, Artoos is Luke's droid more than Leia's, but this is only because of how Star Wars Movies frame her story. Due to his time with Leia in Alderaan and Luke's exile in Ahch-To, Artoo is attached to both Skywalker brothers. Therefore, seeing Leia die must have broken the droid's little metallic heart. Not only has he lost a friend, but Padme, Anakin, Luke, Obi-Wan and now Leia are gone; all the figures that Artoo has reviewed or helped since the beginning of its history. The R2-D2 era, from the reunion of Leia's parents to her eventual death, has now ended.

Strangely, Skywalker's rise it does not deal with this aspect. Artoo is present when Leia dies alone because she is the only character in the original trilogy present at the time. In general, the Star Wars the aftermath does not make full use of R2-D2: the astromech is asleep for The awakening of strength and largely replaced by BB-8 elsewhere. However, between the lines, R2-D2 has arguably the best trilogy story of any story. Star Wars character, and if he could really speak, he would surely be the best protagonist in the franchise. Artoo is often ignored by enemies due to his size, it is somewhat ironic that in Leia's death scene, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It overlooks the symbolic ending to R2-D2's place in the overall story. And unlike Luke or Rey, who had a genetic advantage, R2-D2 really wasn't a normal anyone to rise up to save the galaxy.

More: Star Wars Theory: C-3PO Remember Darth Vader Did It

Star Trek: Scotty from TOS used trick from unknown country to save TNG company

About the Author

Craig started contributing to Screen Rant in 2016, several years after graduating from college, and has been ranting ever since, mostly to himself in a dark room. Having previously written for various sports and music media, Craig's interest soon turned to television and film, where a consistent education in science fiction and comics finally emerged.
Craig has previously been published on sites like Den of Geek, and after many coffee-drenched hours hunched over on a laptop, part-time night job finally turned into a full-time career encompassing everything from the zombie apocalypse. to the spacecraft's Enterprise via TARDIS
Since joining the Screen Rant group, Craig has been involved in breaking news and slightly controversial ranking lists, but now he predominantly works as a feature writer.
Jim Carrey is Craig's best acting selection and favorite tracks include superheroes, anime, and the unrecognized genius from the High School Musical trilogy.

More about Craig Elvy



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here