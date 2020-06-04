Star Wars Should Have Changed Its Main Theme After The Original Trilogy Ended

All of the films in the Star Wars saga included the "Theme of Force," also known as "Luke's Theme," but that should have changed after the original trilogy.

Star Wars He continued to use the "Force Theme", better known as "Luke's Theme", in the sequel trilogy, proving that they should have changed the main theme of the saga after the original trilogy ended. In 1977 George Lucas introduced the public to a galaxy far, far away in the movie now known as Star Wars: a new hope, which was also the beginning of one of the most successful and beloved franchises in the entertainment industry. A new hope It was followed by two more movies: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – forming what is known as the "original trilogy".

Years later, Lucas decided to expand the Star Wars saga with a prequel trilogy that explores the backstory of Darth Vader / Anakin Skywalker, from his days as a young slave to his rise as the mighty Sith lord. After the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney, another trilogy was launched with the purpose of introducing a new generation of characters and closing the Skywalker saga. The sequel trilogy brought Luke, Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, and C-3PO back, but it didn't actually give them a major role, but instead focused on new (and younger) heroes and villains. What the sequels did, however, was retrieve the music from the original trilogy.

According Star Wars tradition, the main theme of the saga, "The Force Theme" (better known as "Luke’s Theme" thanks to the scene in which Luke looks at the sunset in A new hope) played in the sequel to the trilogy, but had been misused since the prequels came out, stripping it of its meaning. "The Force Theme" is widely associated with Luke, playing during the key moments of his arc in the original trilogy and becoming the main theme of the saga. With that in mind, it doesn't make sense for it to sound in the prequel trilogy since Luke isn't even present because he wasn't born yet, and not in the sequel trilogy either, since he wasn't a main character.

The interpretation of "Luke’s Theme" in the sequel trilogy represents another problem, since the sequels were too dependent on the nostalgia and elements of the original trilogy, especially the music. The theme was used whenever something related to the original trilogy happened, regardless of whether it wasn't related to Luke or the Force (for example, it plays when Lando Calrissian appears in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), just to add emotion. This ended up recontextualizing the theme, as it is no longer used in key moments involving Luke or the Force, and for those who pay more attention to music, it can be very misleading that it sounds in a scene unrelated to what the movies originals set.

Of course, the new characters in the Star Wars the sequels have their own themes, which were also misused a few times, but Star Wars I should have taken the Rey theme (since it turned out to be the last Jedi) and made it the new theme in the series. Not only would this have allowed Luke to maintain its own theme and meaning, but it would also have served to give the sequels their own essence and distinctive music, while also giving Rey and the music associated with it their own meaning. . In short, the Star Wars the sequels that cling to so many elements of the original trilogy show that Disney had no clear plan other than overusing all possible elements from the early movies for the sake of nostalgia.

