Star Wars: Squadrons lands on October 2 for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and VR

It is time for a new entry into the universe of Star Wars games. Electronic Arts, Motive Studios, and Lucas Film have just unveiled Star Wars: Squadrons, a new title with a single-player story and multiplayer component.

The squadrons will feature space fights throughout the "Star Wars" universe. It takes place after the events taking place in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, meaning you will face it during the final days of the Galactic Empire, just before the dawn of the New Republic. The squads will launch on October 2, but pre-orders are open for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and VR.

You will become a starfighter pilot tasked with flying many of the most iconic ships in the New Republic and Imperial fleets, which will surely include ships such as the X-Wing and the TIE Fighter. There will be plenty of opportunities to engage in combat with enemies in Fleet Battles, Dogfights, and additional game modes in a variety of locations, including Galitan's fragmented moon and massive Yavin Prime.

You can expect 5v5 multiplayer combat, large-scale fleet battles, and an original story to tie it all together. The single player campaign will include a saga that follows the Battle of Endor, after the destruction of the Rebel Alliance of Death Star II.

It will provide perspectives from the alternate points of view of two customizable pilots. One comes from the Titan Squadron of the Galactic Empire, while the other is from the Vanguard Squadron of the New Republic. You may also encounter many familiar "Star Wars" faces along the way, but EA is reluctant who it might include.

Plus, just like with Star Wars Battlefront II, you'll have plenty of options to customize your pilot and starfighters with cosmetic and performance enhancements. These will come in the form of weapons, engines, helmets, and shield upgrades, plus items that can be used to customize the cabin, ship exteriors, and more. It seems that these personalization elements will be offered through classification.

The game can be enjoyed alone or with others, regardless of the platform, with cross play on all compatible systems. It's slated to debut Oct. 2 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and VR, but it's available to pre-order now and will retail for $ 39.99 through retail and digital retailers.

Subscribers to EA Access and Origin Access Basic can play the game for 10 hours free at launch and get a 10% discount on the full game. Origin Access Premier subscribers will be able to play the full game on PC if they subscribe. If you want to join the universe of "Star Wars" games before, we recommend Battlefront II or Jedi: Fallen Order.

Time to jump into the cabin for serious skirmishes if you're going to be ready for Star Wars: Squadrons this fall!

