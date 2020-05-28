Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge will take you on a journey of VR Disney Parks

ILMxLAB



Disney & # 39; s & # 39; Galaxy & # 39; s Edge It's still the best immersive Star Wars experience, and ILMxLAB will bring it home later this year. Lucasfilm's virtual reality studio revealed Thursday that it is working on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy & # 39; s Edge in collaboration with Facebook-owned Oculus Studios.

The virtual reality adventure takes place on the outskirts of Batuu's Black Spire Outpost, between the events of The Last Jedi and Skywalker's rise, and it looks like a less Sith-y version of The Vader Immortal 2019. It features "new and iconic characters" from the franchise, and offers various gameplay options and difficulty.

"This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by spreading the story around Black Spire Outpost, but represents another significant step in ILMxLAB's quest for the storytelling transition – one-way communication – to storyLIVING, where you are in a world that makes consistent decisions that propel your experience forward, "said Vicki Dobbs Beck, executive in charge of ILMxLAB, in a statement.

With Disney parks still closed Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that this virtual reality adventure was designed for people who have had to suspend their Galaxy & # 39; s Edge vacation plans this summer. This company also launched a Mickey-centric AR experience earlier this month.

"Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories in and out of our parks," Disney Imagineering executive Scott Trowbridge said in the statement.