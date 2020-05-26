Star Wars: The High Republic moved to 2021

The next Star Wars The transmedia event "La Alta República" moved to 2021. The Star Wars The sequel trilogy has come to an end and, as a result, the franchise is changing shape. Lucasfilm Publishing intends to use this as an opportunity to launch an exciting new Star Wars sub-brand, in a transmedia operation that covers both comics and novels.

Also known as "Light Project", this is one of the most exciting Star Wars initiatives in years. It involves some of the best writers today. Star Wars fiction, namely Claudia Gray: Cavan Scott, Daniel Jose Older, Justina Ireland and Charles Soule. They tell the never-before-told story of the so-called High Republic Era, 200 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, a time when the Republic was at its peak. It's a bold new direction for the franchise, and it's been widely speculated that this could be successful enough to inspire Disney + movies and TV shows.

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm has confirmed that the High Republic has been delayed until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Charles Soule's adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi and Justina Ireland's middle grade novel Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage will now launch on January 5, 2021. Claudia Gray's Young Adult Novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark moved to a new release date of February 2, 2021. More adjusted release dates will be announced in due course.

It is disappointing news, although not unexpected. This is one of the most exciting initiatives in Star Wars history, and Lucasfilm Publishing won't want to risk it being damaged by a second wave of blockages. To make matters worse, in this case, the transmedia nature of the operation actually introduces a new problem, because naturally all aspects of publishing and distribution have been affected. It is entirely possible that the pandemic will lead to a global recession, which will naturally affect entertainment spending, meaning that Lucasfilm may need to adjust the scale of his transmedia project. After all, then, it makes sense for Lucasfilm to push the High Republic towards 2021.

However, this decision seems strangely symbolic. the Star Wars Links have always opened the way for franchising; in fact, George Lucas probably would never have returned to do the prequel trilogy had it not been for a boom in interest due to the old Expanded Universe. In symbolic terms, then, the Project Luminous delay feels like an acknowledgment that the majority of the entertainment industry essentially has to skip 2020 entirely.

