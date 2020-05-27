Star Wars writer says Disney fired him for supporting Rose Tico

Last week, we reported that Disney has fired one of the writers for the officer Star Wars website after I criticized Skywalker's rise. But it seems that Mouse House got rid of the collaborator for mentioning a specific problem in the last film in the Skywalker saga.

We assume that J.J. Abrams would take the safe path with Episode IX and try to attend to the opinion of the fans as much as possible. While the filmmaker did exactly that with Skywalker's rise, the reception of the film did not help much since hell broke loose the moment it hit the silver screens. Since December, the latest installment in the nine-film saga has managed to generate a lot of controversy, just like its predecessor a few years ago. One of the points that Skywalker's riseThe most ardent criticism they make is the representation of Rose Tico, or more specifically, the lack of it.

Rose was an addition to the Resistance who joined The Last Jedi and essentially served as the main character. But in Chris Terrio and Abrams' treatment for Episode IXRose only appeared briefly and only had a few lines of dialogue. This angered many fans who felt Disney backed down from the Rian Johnson movie after viewers criticized Rose's involvement in the Canto Bight subplot. Apparently one of these people was Alex Kane, who used to write for StarWars.com and was fired for criticizing that character's screen time on Skywalker's rise.

Kane recently addressed this in a Twitter post, saying:

“To be clear, this was a small symbolic gesture that has little effect. And yet I know it will come from the moment I tweeted # #RoseTicoDeservedBetter. But if they wait a few months, they can simply deny this. I'll be fine."

The writer also revealed that his work is still on the website, but the company apparently removed his articles from the featured contributors section.

If that's what Disney is Star Wars It really has come, so fans should be genuinely concerned about the future of the franchise, where, apparently, there will be no place for healthy criticism and debate.