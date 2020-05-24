STAR WARS X-Wing Action Gets Top GUN Radical Tribute Video "Danger Zone" – Newsdio

Are you ready to enter the "Danger Zone" Star Wars style!? Well, Jackson McKay has created an X-Wing tribute video that shows a lot of TIE Fighter action from Episodes IV to IX in the Kenny Loggins classic. Top Gun song and it's pretty cool!

The creator of the video explained that he waited to do this until he could use images from Skywalker's rise. He also says, “X-Wings are my favorite starfighters, so it seemed like a fun project to keep myself busy while we were all socially estranged. I hope you enjoy it!"