Starbucks barista receives $ 57,000 in donations after & # 39; Karen & # 39; shames him

Donations have exceeded $ 57,000 for Lenin Gutiérrez, a barista who confronted a woman when she refused to wear a face mask at the San Diego Starbucks where she works.

California law requires anyone who goes out in public to cover their face, even if they go to a restaurant or cafe.

But when Gutiérrez refused to serve client Amber Lynn Gilles, she posted a photo of him on Facebook along with a sarcastic message, People.com reports.

"I know Lenen [sic] from Starbucks who refused to serve me because I am not wearing a mask … Next time I will wait for the police and bring a medical exemption," he posted.

His Facebook post was counterproductive.

A GoFundMe “tip jar” appeared in a matter of hours, congratulating Gutiérrez for standing firm.

"Raising money for Lenin for his honorable effort to stand firm against a Karen in the wild," reads the Fund's description.

Gutiérrez, who is an aspiring dancer, had been working as a dance instructor before the coronavirus arrived.

“I can feed my passions even better now. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for that. It's amazing to see that now I can make these dreams of chasing more in dance come true. Thank you very much for that. "Gutiérrez said in a Facebook video.