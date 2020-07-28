Starbucks earnings: coronavirus continues to weigh heavily on sales

Still, the company's earnings were somewhat ahead of what Wall Street had expected. The company's shares rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
"We are pleased to share that the vast majority of Starbucks stores worldwide have reopened and that our global business is constantly recovering, demonstrating the relevance of the Starbucks brand and the trust we have created with our customers," said the CEO Kevin Johnson on release Thursday.
But renewed waves of coronavirus cases in many parts of the United States may be hindering progress. Even in places where Starbucks has reopened stores, customers may not feel comfortable sitting inside for a cup of coffee.
The company reported a 41% decrease in comparable store sales and a 53% drop in the number of transactions during the quarter in the Americas region, compared to the prior year period. One silver lining: while the total number of transactions decreased, customers in the Americas spent, on average, 27% more on each order during the quarter.
Starbucks' operating margin for the period was -16.7%, which it attributed to coronavirus-related costs, such as risk payment and support from retail partners, as well as the restructuring of its portfolio of stores in the United States. United.
"The company plans to launch curbside collection at several hundred existing locations in the near future and add more than 50 Starbucks collection locations in the next 12 to 18 months," Starbucks said in its statement on Thursday. "Both formats naturally allow for mobile ordering and physical distancing to meet changing customer preferences that have been accelerated by COVID-19."
CFO Patrick Grismer said Starbucks expects to return to profitability during the current quarter, although the company projects global comparable store sales to decline between 12% and 17%.