Starbucks earnings: coronavirus continues to weigh heavily on sales





The coffee chain reported a net loss of $ 678.4 million, or $ 0.58 per share, on Tuesday during the quarter ended June 28, largely due to the negative impacts of the pandemic. Starbucks ( SBUX ) Revenue decreased 38% from the same period last year to $ 4.2 billion.

Still, the company's earnings were somewhat ahead of what Wall Street had expected. The company's shares rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Starbucks said Tuesday that most of its company-operated stores had reopened at the end of the quarter, including 96% of US stores, after the closings earlier this year caused by the pandemic. The company said that most stores reopened have modified hours and limited seating.

As of its last earnings call in April, about half of the company's stores in the United States remained closed. The company said at the time that it planned to have 90% of its company-owned locations in the U.S. operating in June.