Starbucks finally debuts plant-based breakfast sandwich at US locations

After unveiling a plant-based breakfast sandwich at their Canadian locations in March, Starbucks finally brings home the non-bacon.

In a Tuesday announcement touting its new summer menu additions, Starbucks confirmed that most of its stores in the United States will now offer an impossible breakfast sandwich made with "an impossible tasty sausage."

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VEGANAL AND VEGETABLE?

"With 22 grams of protein, the breakfast sandwich offers everything customers love about a classic sausage breakfast sandwich but with plant-based sausage," the chain wrote about the new article, which also comes with a fried egg without cage and aged cheddar cheese on ciabatta bread

Starbucks' new Impossible breakfast sandwich comes more than three months after the company's first foray into plant-based meats. In early March, the coffee giant featured a plant-based breakfast sandwich on the "center menu" of its Canadian locations, though that item was made with a plant-based pie produced by Beyond Meat.

The sandwich is said to be available in "most" Starbucks locations as of today.

In addition, Starbucks is also introducing new beverages, a cold beer with cinnamon almond milk and a cold beer with dark cocoa almond milk, as well as expanding the availability of oat milk in California stores.

"These new menu additions not only respond to customer requests for more Starbucks plant-based options, but build on Starbucks' commitment to sustainability announced in January to deliver a green menu," reads a Press release.

In related news, Starbucks had also recently announced its intentions to "transform" stores to make it easier for customers to use options on the go, such as driving, passing through windows, or picking up on the sidewalk, in an effort to help customers. and employees comply with current guidelines for social distancing.