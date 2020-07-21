Starbucks is changing the annoying thing about Starbucks Rewards







Starbucks ( SBUX ) regulars are familiar with recharge panic. For years, customers have had to load money onto a Starbucks card to purchase food and beverages through the app and earn rewards. Although the app allows customers to automatically top up funds when their balance is too low, they currently cannot choose to pay for the transaction directly from a credit or debit card, or in cash.

Customers in the United States and Canada will be able to pay Starbucks for the amount of their order directly from any payment method they choose. They can also place orders from the application and choose to pay by giving the barista a physical credit card or cash.

But they will receive only half the number of stars by using these new "alternative" payment methods.