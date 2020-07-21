Starbucks is changing the annoying thing about Starbucks Rewards

Customers in the United States and Canada will be able to pay Starbucks for the amount of their order directly from any payment method they choose. They can also place orders from the application and choose to pay by giving the barista a physical credit card or cash.
But they will receive only half the number of stars by using these new "alternative" payment methods.
Starbucks customers earn two stars per dollar for purchasing in-app items using a Starbucks card or gift card. That will continue in the fall. But paying directly in cash, a credit card, or other payment methods will give customers only one star per dollar.
The company said the new options are in response to customer feedback and hopes to expand its customer base by expanding payment options.
"Our customers have shared with us that they would like to have more options to pay and earn Stars on the app as a Starbucks Rewards member, in addition to the Starbucks Card," said Brady Brewer, director of marketing for Starbucks, in a statement.
The Starbucks app was one of the first and most successful rewards apps. Boost loyalty by offering offers to customers and free food to buy. Starbucks collects purchasing data and determines which beverages are popular, where and when. The company can use this information to drive sales during unofficial hours: For example, Starbucks has started presenting "happy hours" some evenings, using the app to send notifications to customers.