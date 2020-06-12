Starbucks prevents baristas from wearing & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39;

Although the company publicly supports Black Lives Matter on its social media channels and in a press release, an internal memo for employees obtained by BuzzFeed News explains that Starbucks will not allow baristas to do the same.

In the memo, Starbucks said it will not allow employees to use "Black Lives Matter" material because "there are agitators who misinterpret the fundamental principles of the & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; movement and, in certain circumstances, reuse them intentionally. to amplify them. division. "

Starbucks encourages employees to wear clothing that celebrates LGBTQ rights for Pride Month: the company delivers those items to baristas.

The internal memo was sent after employees asked the question to corporate leaders. They noted that pride paraphernalia is allowed because it is licensed by the company, and Starbucks has not released Black Lives Matter pins or shirts.