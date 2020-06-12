Starbucks prevents baristas from wearing & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39;

Although the company publicly supports Black Lives Matter on its social media channels and in a press release, an internal memo for employees obtained by BuzzFeed News explains that Starbucks will not allow baristas to do the same.
In the memo, Starbucks said it will not allow employees to use "Black Lives Matter" material because "there are agitators who misinterpret the fundamental principles of the & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; movement and, in certain circumstances, reuse them intentionally. to amplify them. division. "
Starbucks encourages employees to wear clothing that celebrates LGBTQ rights for Pride Month: the company delivers those items to baristas.
The internal memo was sent after employees asked the question to corporate leaders. They noted that pride paraphernalia is allowed because it is licensed by the company, and Starbucks has not released Black Lives Matter pins or shirts.
Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business. But a company spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that the policy remains in place because it is necessary "to create a safe and welcoming environment."
The company has a complicated history with racial bias. In 2018, he temporarily closed 8,000 company-owned cafes and ordered his 175,000 employees to learn and train on racism after a white Starbucks employee called police for two black customers. Starbucks President Howard Schultz said the incident was "reprehensible" in full-page newspaper ads.
George Floyd's death in police custody sparked national and international protests and major companies demonstrated in support of racial injustices, including Starbucks. The company said publicly on Twitter
which is donating $ 1 million to organizations that "promote racial equality and more inclusive and just communities."
Starbucks also posted a story on its press website highlighting a cafe damaged by vandals during a protest, highlighting employees serving coffee to other business owners, journalists, first responders and protesters.