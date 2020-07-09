Starbucks will require customers to wear masks

The mandate is part of Starbucks' "continuing effort to prioritize the health and well-being" of its employees and customers during the pandemic, the company said in a statement Thursday.

Requiring a mask or face covering overrides local laws in some states or cities that may not require the use of one. Starbucks ( SBUX ) Such customers who refuse to wear a mask indoors may place an order from the pick-up, drop-off or sidewalk delivery service.

Starbucks has had its cafe employees wear a face mask or face covering since April as part of the broader changes it implemented to guard against Covid-19.

"The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of Covid-19," Starbucks said in the statement.