Starbucks will require customers to wear masks

The mandate is part of Starbucks' "continuing effort to prioritize the health and well-being" of its employees and customers during the pandemic, the company said in a statement Thursday.
Requiring a mask or face covering overrides local laws in some states or cities that may not require the use of one. Starbucks (SBUX) Such customers who refuse to wear a mask indoors may place an order from the pick-up, drop-off or sidewalk delivery service.
Starbucks has had its cafe employees wear a face mask or face covering since April as part of the broader changes it implemented to guard against Covid-19.
"The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of Covid-19," Starbucks said in the statement.
Although there is no national mandate to wear a mask, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says everyone "should wear a cloth face covering when they have to go out in public." The CDC said that "the face covers are meant to protect other people in case the user is unknowingly infected but has no symptoms."
Facial coverage or mask requirements have become political football, leading to a mosaic of mandates in various states. Approximately 20 states and Washington, DC, have a statewide mask mandate, while several, including the new hot spots in Arizona and Florida, do not.