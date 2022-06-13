On Friday at E3, Microsoft unveiled a list of Xbox One games coming to their console in the future. But it didn’t stop there. A mix of both new titles and existing games were left out for now but announced for release on the console in 2022. Here are some highlights that might excite you when you’re looking forward to playing these upcoming games.

PC Building a Starfield

On the show floor, Bethesda took to a theater to showcase its upcoming game, Starfield. It’s a game focused on building an entire planet while managing resources and life. More information was provided at Microsoft’s E3 press conference during its PC Gaming Show, where Todd Howard was joined by Bethesda partners Jeff Morris and Jason Bergman for the presentation. You can learn more about Starfield here.

Introduction to The Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 is a video game developed by Blizzard Entertainment. This blog entry is an introduction to the sequel to one of the most popular games of all time and will go over what players can expect with its hero roster, maps and locations, storylines, and modes. It will also give information on how players can pre-load their copy at no cost as well as links that go into a lot more detail about every aspect of this new release.

#Overwatch2 arrives October 4. 🎮 Free to Play Live Service

🍁 New heroes, maps and modes

👑 New Tank: Junkerqueen Learn more during the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream

📆 June 16

🕙 10 AM PT.

👀 https://t.co/lDzhS3hMKq pic.twitter.com/u9RYJZl0hu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 12, 2022

The release of the sequel will only be a couple of months away, so we’ll be sure to provide as much information as we can regarding this exciting new project.

Names of the characters in The Overwatch 2

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Ashe

Bastion

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

McCree

Mei

The storyline of The Overwatch 2

It started as an up-and-coming “Overwatch” game advertised on billboards by the famous Blizzard Entertainment. The storyline is that it takes place in the future after a robot apocalypse has taken over the world and has killed off most of humanity. There are multiple characters that you can choose from, each with their storyline, but all play the same way. The game was very well-liked by fans but had an incredibly short life span. Reviews were miserable, and the supply of the game was shorter than usual.

The only articles discussing it were a few short paragraphs on some random website talking about this new overhyped game that would revolutionize gaming forever. As if Overwatch itself wasn’t enough of a revolution already.

The next Overwatch 2 event hosted by Blizzard would take place in June

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock since the announcement of Overwatch’s latest event, the Overwatch 2 is coming, and it will take place in June. This tournament will be bigger than anything that has come before it and is being held at Blizzcon this year. To get more information about what is taking place for the Overwatch 2, you can check out their website for more details as well as watch them on Twitch. You can find their Twitch Livestream schedule here and their website here.

There’s a lot to unpack, so I’ll give you what we’ve gathered from the announcement trailer below, and also some of the top-rated comments from the announcement on Youtube for some more insight.

So, what do you think about The Overwatch 2?