Stargirl actress wants crossover with Arrowverse Show Supergirl

DC Stargirl actress Brec Bassinger reveals that she already wants to see her starry hero team up with Melissa Benoist & # 39; s Girl of Steel.

Actress Brec Bassinger already knows who she wants to see. DC Stargirl cross with the first: Supergirl. Created by Geoff Johns and Lee Moder, the Courtney Whitmore character made her comic book debut in DC Comics & # 39; Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E series, which had 15 issues between 1999 and 2000. Originally known as the second version of the Star-Spangled Kid, it finally changed its nickname to Stargirl after taking possession of the Cosmic Staff. In addition to being adapted for animation, the character made minor live appearances on both Smallville and Legends of tomorrow. He debuted on the DC Universe streaming service, and later on The CW, the remake will be the final version, with Johns (who based the character on his late sister) himself overseeing production.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Played by Bassinger, Star Girl He continues with Courtney moving to a new city after her mother Barbara (Amy Smart) marries Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson). Courtney quickly discovers that Pat used to be a companion to Starman (Joel McHale) and is chosen by the Cosmic Staff to fill his mantle. Although only a few episodes in its first season, it is already known that Courtney will form a new generation of the Justice Society of America and take on her fellow villains in the form of the Injustice Society. Star Girl Season 1 has already received an impressive reception from fans and critics alike.

Related: DC Stargirl Cast, Character and Powers Guide

Speaking to the people at TV Guide, Wilson revealed that Bassinger is already looking to the future. After Bassinger and Smart praised the pleasant and exciting surprise joining the established family and Arrowverse fan base (rather than just the DC Universe, as originally planned), the conversation quickly focused on possible crossovers. "Someone asked, 'The stories would ever, you know, start connecting from other shows', and Brec was saying he would like to do something with SupergirlWilson said. Bassinger then intervened with his reasoning: "I said Supergirl because I think Supergirl and Stargirl, like, only their names, in general, lend them the need to work together"

Wilson himself, however, shared that a team with The Flash was thinking "It could be great"Once the first season was completed in its own right and the horizons could broaden. Meanwhile, Smart admitted that he was not yet familiar enough with the ever-expanding shared universe to offer a recommendation of his own. Bassinger later agreed to the idea. that they could simply intersect with all of them, alluding to the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event that took place earlier this year.

A more direct fusion of the respective worlds feels inevitable. And focusing that on a collaboration between Stargirl and Supergirl, especially, would make a lot of sense. Not only would it allow Arrowverse heroes to finally learn that the multiverse still exists, but it would fit within the mantra for more intimate crossings after the Crisis. Despite their budding friendship, Batwoman is configured to cross currents with Superman and Lois rather than Supergirl. As a result, Girl of Steel's hours are open. Likewise, the fact that SupergirlKara Danvers now has as much experience in heroism as Star GirlCourtney Whitmore is a newcomer who could be a really interesting and fun mentoring / mentoring dynamic.

Plus: How Stargirl connects to other DC Universe (and Arrowverse) shows

Source: TV Guide

David Tennant returns as tenth doctor in new animated short