Stargirl Episode 2 Season 1 Recap: S.T.R.I.P.E.

In the second episode of DC Universe Star GirlPat (Luke Wilson) reveals the truth to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about the history of the Injustice Society of America after her unexpected encounter with Brainwave (Christopher James Baker).

Special Tactics Robotic Integrated Power Enhancer

Episode 2 continues right where the premiere left off, with Pat popping up in his S.T.R.I.P.E power armor suit. to save Courtney from Brainwave. After taking her stepdaughter to safety in her auto shop, Pat explains that she built S.T.R.I.P.E. out of the old auto parts after Starman was killed. He asks Courtney what his attacker looked like and realizes that Courtney came face to face with Brainwave. He tells her that Brainwave is a member of the Injustice Society of America and one of the enemies of the Justice Society.

Courtney demands to know who Brainwave is, but Pat just wants to protect her. She asks if Brainwave killed her father, and once again Pat tells her that Starman was not her father and that Brainwave killed many of her friends that night, including Johnny Thunder, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, and that she was their leader, Icicle. , who belittled Starman. Courtney tells Pat to clear it up, realizing it's not a coincidence that they moved to Blue Valley where Brainwave is also.

Elsewhere, at William Zarick's (Joe Knezevich) house, the councilman is awakened by his son, Joey (Wil Deusner), who tells him that someone is in his house. William, also known as The Wizard, another member of the Injustice Society, takes his wand from a safe and investigates, finding Brainwave, also known as Dr. Henry King, below. King tells him about the girl the Starman staff has who has already contacted their leader Jordan Mahkent / Icicle (Neil Jackson) to let them know. William reminds King that Jordan left him in charge, and warns King to stay out of his head when Brainwave starts talking to him in his mind, accusing him of wanting to run. King tells William that Jordan's Secret Project: New America is his purpose, his legacy, one that cannot be abandoned. King says he will locate the girl with the Cosmic Staff to find out what she knows before he kills her.

Superhero rule number one

Back home, Pat is telling Courtney about another member of the Justice Society of America named Hourman and reveals that he survived the battle that destroyed the rest of the JSA. Hourman took it upon himself to trace the Injustice Society trail across the country, and eventually followed them to Nebraska before he and his wife died in an accident shortly after arriving in the Blue Valley. Two years ago, Pat followed the Hourman investigation to the Blue Valley and there met Courtney's mother, Barbara (Amy Smart). Pat says she couldn't keep track of the Injustice Society at the time, telling Courtney that she would never have moved her family to town if she thought the villains were there, too.

Pat tells Courtney that she is careless when she mentions that she wants to go after Brainwave. He explains that there was a reason they were wearing costumes to hide their identities, which Courtney quickly grasps, saying that she understands it: “Protect the family. Superhero rule number one. Again, Pat tells Courtney Starman that she was not his father when he says that is his purpose, to do something for his father, and says that Courtney will never touch the Cosmic Staff again. Courtney argues, saying she won't stay on the sidelines like he did.

Unable to sleep, Pat gets up in the middle of the night to go over the JSA documents once more and go through the Brainwave file. Later, Pat takes S.T.R.I.P.E. to an empty cornfield to test the prototype and also fix the machine in his shop, trying to get his robotic suit in tip-top shape as he prepares for a fight with Brainwave.

A new look

During breakfast, Pat and Courtney have to find excuses to explain to Barbara why they have minor facial injuries, trying to use "falling down the basement stairs" as a cover. Courtney's stepbrother Mike (Bring Romano) accuses them of acting strange when Barbara rushes to work. Courtney then runs to the basement and takes Starman's old uniform and puts it in her backpack.

King's son Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) is questioned again by his father about the night his car exploded. Eventually he gets Henry to admit that maybe it was a girl who hit him and his friends and destroyed King's car. King sits across from his son and tells him if he knows what his father thinks. Henry, unaware of his father's abilities as Brainwave, cannot do it. Before leaving, King asks Henry to return the money his son stole from his wallet, reminding him that the family is not stolen.

At school, Courtney wears Starman's uniform to transform it into a perfect fit, including a mask. Meanwhile, at work, Courtney's mother listens to The American Dream CFO Steven Sharpe (Eric Goins), asking for ideas for her upcoming community fundraising event. Barbara tries to offer an idea about the new restaurants in the city, but Sharpe knocks her down immediately. Even after she offers a secondary idea, Sharpe, called "tough" by her colleagues, says that he will invent something himself.

Tear

Pat visits Ripped City, owned by Larry "Crusher" Crock (Neil Hopkins), who previously invited Pat to visit the gym. Pat wants to sign up and come back later, but she finds herself immediately changing borrowed clothes to start her training program with Crusher as her gym guru.

Back at school, Courtney sits down to eat alongside her classmate Beth Chapel (Anjelika Washington), who is video chatting with her parents so that everyone can have lunch together. We learn that Beth's mother, Dr. Bridget Chapel (Kron Moore) works with Dr. King. King listens to Dr. Chapel and Beth talk about the school's open house that night, and Brainwave realizes that it will be the perfect opportunity to find the girl with the Cosmic Staff. Courtney has the same idea, using the open house to try to identify Brainwave among the crowd of students and parents.

As everyone gathers at the gym, King walks around trying to determine which student is the girl who attacked his son and now manages the staff. After Crusher tackles Pat for trying to eat a cookie, we see Barbara reunite with other parents as Courtney takes Pat aside to ask her if she has seen Brainwave. Pat tries to push him back, but she says they can cover more ground by working together. Pat then meets Denise Zarick (Cynthia Evans), the councilman's wife. As the two share greetings, Courtney continues her search and finally finds exactly who she's looking for, realizing that Dr. King is Brainwave. With his powers, Brainwave can hear his thoughts and follows Courtney into the hallway.

Brainwave vs Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E.

Alone, Brainwave and Stargirl come face to face as King reads Courtney's thoughts, including how he thinks she is Starman's daughter. Courtney tells King that she will pay for what she did to her father and the JSA. King delves deeper into Courtney's head, telling her that if she doesn't bring him the Cosmic Staff, he will make sure his mother's death is extremely painful.

Courtney runs back to the gym and tells Pat what happened. Pat immediately finds Barbara and draws her away from her conversation with the principal and the Zaricks so everyone can go home. Later that night, Pat tells Courtney what Brainwave is capable of, wanting him to stay home while he deals with King. Courtney wants justice for her father, for the JSA, and to protect her family. Pat doesn't give up, determined to do this alone, telling Courtney that if she doesn't come back in the morning, she must get her, Barbara and Mike out of the Blue Valley and security: "You protect your mother. You get her out of here. Tell her I love her." Pat then smiles at Courtney before walking out the door.

In his shop, Pat starts S.T.R.I.P.E., ready to go to war. Back home, Barbara thanks Courtney for getting along so well with Pat and says her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Barbara tells her that she is grateful to her daughter for everything she has done and how they are going to have a great life in Blue Valley and that Courtney will always be the best thing that ever happened to her. Courtney looks at the photo of her father in her locket as Pat, who operates the new and improved S.T.R.I.P.E., confronts Brainwave outside of school.

When Brainwave tries to get inside Pat's head, Pat starts throwing large objects at Brainwave, who can use his telepathic abilities to easily throw them before crushing S.T.R.I.P.E. between vehicles. Courtney, dressed in her Stargirl outfit, appears, shooting Brainwave away from her stepfather. She advertises herself as Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. like your buddy. Stargirl and Brainwave fight before King finally takes the lead, telling Courtney that she will die from attacking her son. After Pat can momentarily distract Brainwave, Stargirl uses the Cosmic Staff to strike King in the head, knocking him unconscious as his brain short-circuits.

A new dynamic duo

Pat and Courtney leave King out of the hospital. Dr. Chapel explains to King's son that they believe he had some type of attack. Brainwave is in a coma for now.

At home, Courtney and Pat discuss the fight, as well as the Cosmic Staff. Pat explains that the staff was built by a man named Ted Knight, not Starman, and he doesn't know exactly how the staff works. Now that Brainwave has been removed, Courtney wants to go after the rest of the Injustice Society. Pat says that maybe Courtney is really Starman's daughter, "as crazy as she could be", and now sees her as the Stargirl superhero she was meant to be, but Pat doubts himself as a partner. Courtney reminds her that Brainwave was detained together. "The last time I was buddy they killed my partner," says Pat. Courtney tells Pat that this time she has a robot and that she can do this. "The staff chose me and I choose you," Courtney tells her stepdaughter, cementing the new dynamic duo of Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E.

In another part of the city, the leader of the Injustice Society returns home. Jordan enters The American Dream void late at night and opens a hidden door, revealing a secret bunker for the Injustice Society. Icicle stops at a heavily fortified gate saying, "Hello, old friend," as a creature growls on the other side. He then walks away, heading to the society meeting room where Sharpe is waiting for him. Sharpe, a member of the Injustice Society known as The Gambler, asks Jordan what they are going to do with the person who shot down Brainwave. Icicle replies: “I killed a Starman. I can kill another. "

What did you think of the second episode of Star Girl? Let us know in the comment section below!