Stargirl Villain Icicle Thinks Like Marvel’s Thanos Says DC Star

Stargirl star Neil Jackson has revealed that his villain Icicle thinks similarly to Marvel's Thanos when it comes to his final plan for the United States.

Actor Neil Jackson, who plays the villain Icicle in the new DC series Star Girl, has revealed that the character thinks similarly to Marvel's Thanos. Star Girl It recently made its debut on both the DC Universe streaming service and the CW network, where it received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. However, showrunner Geoff Johns has revealed that he has had to cut scenes from the show to meet CW's 42-minute broadcast slot. To view those missing scenes, viewers must watch the show using the DC Universe streaming app, where the show is also located.

Star Girl focuses on a teenage girl named Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), who discovers that her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) is hiding a secret about her past. As a result, she is led down a path where she finally becomes the first of a new generation of superheroes. In the first episodes of the show, the series has introduced audiences to some of the nefarious members of the Injustice Society of America, including Henry King Sr. / Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), Steven Sharpe / The Gambler (Eric Goins), William Zarick / The Wizard (Joe Knezevich), and Jordan Mahkent / Icicle (Neil Jackson), their leader. Although Icicle appears to be the show's main villain, his most recent episode gave him a comprehensive backstory to develop the character.

In an interview with TVLine, series star Neil Jackson expresses how his villain Icicle compares to Marvel's Thanos when it comes to his master plan and mindset. When asked if the character's plan for "Project: New America" ​​is sinister, he states:

"No, it is an extension of (the first tip) but using powers. That is the best way I can say it. And the best kind of comparison I can make is Thanos. Thanos is not a villain; Thanos thinks that by indiscriminately destroying 50 percent of the universe's population as a result, it will make everyone who survives much better. Now, that's not what Jordan is doing, but the idea remains the same. It is going to bring about a change that some people will disagree with, but in the end they will realize is for the best."

Since his debut in Star Girl, the series has done its best not only to develop Icicle, but also to show why it is a force to be reckoned with. The latest episode of the show culminates in a showdown between the villain and Stargirl, which ends with an unexpected and heartbreaking death for one of the series' characters. Also, the episode ends up confirming a villain fan theory regarding Icicle's son. Although the series has been slowly revealing the Injustice Society of America, it has also begun to establish another possible evil lineup for Star Girl season 2.

The series has proven to be a breath of fresh air within the crowded genre of superheroes. The show not only offers extensive entertainment and impressive production values, but has done an excellent job of setting heroes and enemies without painting them with a two-dimensional brush. Jackson's Icicle has received surprising depth thus far and it's easy to see comparisons to Thanos as his plans begin to take shape. Fans can decide for themselves whether Icicle would come face to face with Thanos as they continue to watch the villain. Star Girl this season.

Source: TVLine

