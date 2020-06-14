Stars throughout the leaderboard heading to the final round of Charles Schwab

FORT WORTH, Texas – Did you want live sports with consequence?

You have it.

The first three rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club have given players exactly what they craved for the three-month layoff of COVID-19 and have given golf fans everything they have missed.

Sunday's final round is almost certain to produce drama thanks to a scintillating shootout on Saturday that left 14 players three shots behind Xander Schauffele's lead with 13 under par.

"Everyone who came out of quarantine wanted this, and the next three weeks will show it," Schauffele said.

Schauffele, who followed his 65s and 66s the first two days with another 66 on Saturday, leads the reigning US Open champion. USA Gary Woodland, Justin Thomas, Branden Grace, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth in one go. Those five are 12 under par.

Daniel Berger, who quietly has a streak of 27 consecutive rounds of par or less, shot a third-round 67 and is 11 under par, tied with 36-hole leader Harold Varner III.

Patrick Reed showed the way early, posting a low 7 par 63 to scale the board and hit a low 10. He is tied with the Mexican Abraham Ancer, the Canadian Corey Connors, the English Justin Rose, the Irish Rory McIlroy and the American Bryson DeChambeau.

"You get a field like this, it definitely has a great feeling," Woodland said. “You have a lot of the best players in the world and they all play well. I think everyone is excited to be here.

“The adrenaline was definitely going a little bit more today than the first two days. I expect more of that tomorrow. You have a great leaderboard, a great course and a great golf course and a great tournament, so it should be fun. "

McIlroy said: "On a Saturday afternoon in dispute on the PGA Tour, he felt a little strange" without fans. "

"The first few days was fine, but it definitely feels weird today," he said. "I'm sure (Sunday) it will feel pretty weird, especially with so many guys in and around the lead."

Thomas said he is "into it," adding that the week "is honestly a little more competitive than I thought it would be. I thought it was going to be very strange. I was hoping to be in this position to have a good chance of winning the tournament and see how I feel, but it will be different, especially in the last two holes if you have an advantage or if you are trying to chase someone or if you are tied to the lead.

"It will be interesting to see how that adrenaline plays an important role. But I am looking forward to that opportunity."

Reed set an early tone on Saturday and the fireworks continued.

"It's what I needed to do today," said Reed. "I felt like I did a lot of solid things the first two days, but I made too many careless mistakes, so I was trying to clean that up, and I felt like I did a good job at it and gave myself up. a chance with my putter & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Reed, who is 10 under par in his last 27 holes, could be the best player entering the final round on Sunday.

"I just needed to get something going," he said. "Something clicked (on Friday) on the swing that allowed me to hit it a little bit more and do some putts, and I just ran with it today."

When asked what he expected from Sunday and how far back someone could go to win, Reed said, “It all depends on what Texas decides to do with the wind. If it starts to blow a little bit, it starts to spin, you never know what the advantage is, but I think it's going to be around five or six. You would think someone has to come down. "