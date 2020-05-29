Starz Collects Reimagined Step Up Series From Lionsgate TV

Starz has ordered a new season of the Increase Dance drama series by creator and executive producer Holly Sorenson and Lionsgate Television. With a new premium approach, the series will feature many popular characters from previous seasons of the series, while expanding the scope and narration as a 10-episode Starz Original series.

"Holly and her team have created a dynamic new iteration of the series that captures the hallmarks that have made the" Step Up "franchise so successful and elevates storytelling for the premium global audience." said Christina Davis, President, Original Schedule for Starz. "This, coupled with the global appeal of the talented, multicultural cast, will make this series a great addition to our roster."

"The latest installment of" Step Up "not only reinvents the entire franchise, but is packed with energy, lots of hearts and electrifying dance moves, and we are so excited to bring the talented cast and creative teams together for another great season." said Kevin Beggs, president of the Lionsgate Television Group. "This collaboration underscores our ability to successfully work across all of our companies to deliver premium content to STARZ."

Inspired by Increase The Lionsgate film franchise that grossed over $ 600 million at the worldwide box office, the series centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of the famous High School Performing Arts School and Collette (Naya Rivera) of Atlanta, his partner in High Water and in life. Next season you will see Sage, Colette, and their relationship challenged as they face criminal charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies who want to destroy Sage and High Water.

Tricia Helfer, who joins the series this season, will play "Erin," alongside stars Ne-Yo and Naya Rivera and series regulars who include Petrice Jones as "Tal," Faizon Love as "Uncle Al." Marcus Mitchell as "Dondre". Jade Chynoweth as "Odalie", Carlito Olivero as "Davis", Terrence Green as "Rigo", Eric Graise as "Rey" and Kendra Oyesanya as "Poppy".

Along with Sorenson, Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot, producers of the original Increase The films are executive producers of this latest chapter of the franchise through its Offspring Entertainment banner. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who co-starred in the original. Increase film, will also be an executive producer through the producer of the Free Association of Tatum. Erik Feig, who served as a producer on all the films and oversaw the franchise while being an executive at Lionsgate, is an executive producer through his PICTURESTART shingle production. Bill Brown is also an executive producer.

The series is inspired by the Lionsgate franchise that spans five movies: Increase, step 2: the streets, 3D magnification, Intensify the Revolution, and Step up: all in. The film series also inspired the live music and dance show "Step Up Dubai, All In!" at MOTIONGATE Dubai theme park. The first two successful seasons, which garnered passionate and devoted followers on the YouTube platform, will be available exclusively on the Starz and On Demand app prior to the launch of the new season.