Starz announced the renewal of BMF (also known as Black Mafia Family), less than four days after the series’ excellent debut. 50 Cent and writer/executive producer Randy Huggins, both from Detroit, are executive producers.

On Sept. 26, the show debuted. It was the number one debut of the year on the Starz app and also did well in early data on over-the-top platforms, according to Starz. Here’s everything we know about the renewal of season 2.

BMF Season 2 Renewal and Latest Updates:

According to Starz, this year’s BMF premiere was the No. 1 premiere on the Starz app and based on early data. It is also one of the most highly engaged series premieres ever across OTT platforms.

The series debuted in 71 countries across all Starz platforms, including on Starz in the United States and Canada, and simultaneously internationally on the StarzPlay premium streaming platform in Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

“BMF” is based on a true tale about two brothers who came from the desolate streets of Southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and established one of the most notorious criminal enterprises in the United States.

The Flenory organization’s unique brand of charisma, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s commercial sense, and the fraternal confederacy’s global vision beyond drug dealing and into the realm of hip-hop would make them legendary on a worldwide scale.

“50 Cent’ Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson continues to discover and cultivate timely, culturally contemporary tales that bring the network essential untold tales that are extremely diverse both front and behind the camera,’” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president, and CEO of Starz. “We’re excited to see what Curtis, Randy, and the award-worthy cast can accomplish now that they’ve started out so strongly.”

BMF Season 2 Cast Details:

Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory

Demetrius Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory

Da’Vinchi as Terry Flenory

Michole Briana White as Lucille

Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Lamar

Ajiona Alexus as Kato

Myles Truitt as B-Mickie

Steve Harris as Detective Bryant

BMF Season 2 Other Updates:

The series is executive produced by John Legend, who serves as a creative consultant. The series was created by Huggins and showrunner and writer Tasha Smith, both of whom have served on the writing staff for Empire. Smith directed the program, while Legend served as executive producer.

The second season is set to premiere on Starz in the spring of 2020. Anne Clements and Anthony Wilson, who both return as executive producers, will be joined by new producer Heather Zuhlke. For Starz, BMF is produced by Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television in cooperation with Lionsgate Television.

“BMF” is executive produced by Randy Huggins, with Huggins also serving as showrunner. Tasha Smith is the director and executive producer of the series.

Season 2 will be executive produced by Anne Clements and Executive Producers Jack and Jill, as well as Addictive TV’s Joe Shuster and Peter Marc Jacobson.

A new cast of characters will be introduced for this second season, with Paul Adelstein attached to direct the first two episodes. The series was created by Joseph David Sammon under his banner G-Unit Film & Television in collaboration with Lionsgate TV.

On the network side, senior vice president of original programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is in charge of “BMF” for Starz. Lionsgate’s executive in charge of the series is Erin Conroy.