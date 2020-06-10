Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired from & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;







The layoffs come after Faith Stowers, who appeared sporadically on the show a few seasons ago, revealed that Schroeder and Doute, original cast members, had taken what she said were racist actions against her. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired, after racist tweets from their past were recirculated.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not return to the 'Vanderpump Rules'," a Bravo spokesperson told CNN.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Schroeder and Doute for comment.

During an Instagram live chat last week, Stowers mentioned a 2018 incident in which she said Schroeder and Doute called the police to report her for crimes she did not commit.