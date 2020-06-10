Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired from & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39;

The layoffs come after Faith Stowers, who appeared sporadically on the show a few seasons ago, revealed that Schroeder and Doute, original cast members, had taken what she said were racist actions against her. New cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired, after racist tweets from their past were recirculated.
"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not return to the 'Vanderpump Rules'," a Bravo spokesperson told CNN.
CNN has reached out to representatives of Schroeder and Doute for comment.
During an Instagram live chat last week, Stowers mentioned a 2018 incident in which she said Schroeder and Doute called the police to report her for crimes she did not commit.
"There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American woman," Stowers said on June 2. "It was a weird photo, so it looked very clear and I had these different and weird tattoos. They put it on display, and I guess this woman was stealing from people. And they called the police and said it was me. It's like a story real. I actually heard this from Stassi during an interview. "
They each posted apology statements on Instagram on Sunday.
"What I did to Faith was wrong," wrote Schroeder. "I apologize and do not expect forgiveness. I also feel sorry for anyone who is disappointed in me. I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions: taking the time to listen, learn and take responsibility for my own privilege ".
"I need to specifically address something that happened a few years ago with my former co-star Faith Stowers," Doute wrote in his post. "Although my actions were not motivated by race, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of law enforcement treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions might have been to it."
"I am ashamed, ashamed and incredibly sorry," added Doute.
"I want to express my sincere apologies for the callous, ignorant and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly embarrassed and accept all responsibility, and I recognize that this language was as unacceptable as it is now," Caprioni said. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and that I would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. "