State autopsy shows George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus

New York Police Chief Dermot Shea holds a press conference on February 15 in New York City. Yana Paskova / Getty Images

Speaking to CNN Wednesday night, New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea praised the peaceful protesters and said he was "sick" from the video of George Floyd's death.

"We have had incredible crowds in the past few days, and by far, overwhelmingly, they are people coming out, expressing concern," he said. "They are very small groups (that do) vandalism, violence, things like that."

He added that police officers were "trying to touch as gently as possible, listen to people, see people. We continue to reinforce that we respect the rights of people to assemble peacefully."

The situation in New York: There are still thousands of people on the streets, he said, mainly in Manhattan and Brooklyn, even though the 8 p.m. curfew is past. There is also some activity in the outer districts, and many groups are on the go and marching.

There have been a few arrests, but far fewer than in the past few days, he said. No looting incidents were reported yet tonight, but warned that "the night is still young, it is a fluid situation."

On excessive police force: When asked about several incidents in the past week by New York police officers seen using excessive force during the protests, Shea said the police internal affairs office was investigating each case.

"It is a systematic problem. It is racism, it is opportunity. And I think on the enforcement side, we are very aware of this on the executive side and in leadership positions," he said.

He also made reference to the video that captured the last moments of George Floyd, saying that "it made me sick, my stomach turned … It was just a disregard for human life."

"Anyone who watches that video and doesn't fall off their feet, I don't know if they have a conscience," he said.

He added that he had already been working to create changes in policies and procedures, and that broader social change was needed.

"We really have to do a little bit more and change the culture … If this doesn't show us that we have to do better as a society, now is the time to unite."