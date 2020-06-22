State Department designates 4 other Chinese media outlets as propaganda

The State Department on Monday designated four other Chinese media as propaganda organizations.

The State Department is carrying out this action under the authorities granted by the Foreign Mission Law, according to documents obtained by Fox News. The points of sale are China Central Television, China News Service, People's Daily and Global Times.

The State Department has previously designated five other outlets. These nine entities are now marked as "foreign missions", meaning that they are "substantially owned or effectively controlled" by the People's Republic of China.

Entities designated as such must meet the same administrative requirements as foreign embassies and consulates in the US. US, requiring them to provide information about their US personnel and properties. USA

"The Communist Party not only exercises operational control over these propaganda entities, but has full editorial control over their content," Deputy Secretary of State David Stilwell told Fox News.

"For the past decade, and particularly under the mandate of Secretary General Xi Jinping, the CCP has reorganized China's state propaganda media disguised as news agencies and has asserted even more direct control over them," said the Department's spokesman. Morgan Ortagus state in a statement. "He has stated that" the party-owned media must … embody the party's will, safeguard the party's authority … its actions must be highly consistent with the party. "

Originally, the United States designated five Chinese publications: the Xinhua News Agency, the China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corp., and Hai Tian Development USA, as propaganda in February. It did not limit what they could publish in the US. But under the designation, the Trump administration limited the number of Chinese citizens working for those media in the US. USA A 100. In response, China expelled American journalists working for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Voice of America, and Time Magazine.

However, Stilwell said the Chinese government used the United States government's designation as an "excuse" to retaliate.

"So trying to link what we do to defend ourselves with what they choose to do, kick out the best investigative reporters, especially those who speak Chinese. This is their entire choice … It cannot be said that they are doing it specifically because we are doing it to them. It's just an excuse. "

Over the weekend, President Trump referred to the coronavirus as "the Kung flu." His press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said he was looking to put responsibility for the virus outbreak on the Chinese government.

CBS reporter Weijia Jiang brought up the issue for the first time, asking why the president uses "racist" terms like "Kung flu."

"The President does not, what the President does is point to the fact that the origin of the virus is China. It is fair to point out, as China ridiculously attempts to rewrite history … ridiculously blame the coronavirus on American soldiers," McEnany said. "This is what China is trying to do and what President Trump says:" No, China, I will label this virus as its place of origin. "

Fox News' Rich Edson contributed to this report.