State Department Launches New Momentum to Release US Hostage Morad Tahbaz from Iran

The State Department is launching a new push to free an American hostage who is in an Iranian jail, shortly after Navy veteran Michael White was released from nearly two years in prison in the Islamic Republic.

Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American conservationist who also holds British citizenship, was arrested in January 2018 with eight members of his Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation and received prison terms of between four and 10 years for "contact with the enemy government of United States. United". The punishment was part of an offensive against those with dual citizenship amid tensions with the United States and other western nations.

Tahbaz previously founded the foundation with the aim of studying and protecting the endangered Asian cheetah.

Brian Hook, the United States Special Representative for Iran, detailed Tahbaz's plight in a State Department video posted on Twitter late last week.

"His crime? Trying to save an endangered species," Hook said. "Apparently, the Iranian regime cannot distinguish between saving animals and committing espionage."

He said Tahbaz has been suffering from "serious medical problems" and is at high risk of contracting the coronavirus, as thousands of prisoners in Iranian prisons have already done.

"You can't get the medical supervision you need while you're in a prison cell," Hook added.

Hook noted that the world's Asian cheetahs, of which fewer than 50 remain, are located in Iran. He said Tahbaz traveled to the country to document its biodiversity and published a photo book in 2017 with native animals from the country, writing: "Without help, Iran will lose more species and the world will be a poorer place for it."

Hook said his work was so admired that the Iranian national soccer team designed custom jerseys with cheetahs stamped on them.

At the time of his arrest, Tahbaz was working in Iran on conservation causes with the support of the United Nations Development Program and had been granted government permits, Hook said. In addition, three Iranian ministries concluded that there was no evidence to name Tahbaz as a spy, he added.

Hook urged conservationists around the world to join academic figures, researchers, and celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, from more than 70 nations who publicly defended Tahbaz and called for his release.

"All governments that have diplomatic relations with Iran must express their opposition to his cruel prison sentence," he said. "Since Iran's Supreme Leader [Ali Khamenei] and Foreign Minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif] are so active on Twitter, perhaps they can tell us why Morad should spend another day in prison."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week that the United States "will not rest until we bring loved ones to all Americans detained in Iran and around the world."

Last week, another American detained in Iran during the Trump administration was released after four months of negotiations between the State Department and Tehran.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michael White was arrested in July 2018 while visiting his girlfriend in Iran and then sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly insulting Khamenei and posting private photos on social media. Initially, he had been released in March on a medical permit, but was ordered to stay in Iran.

White told Fox News: "It's great to be free."